Manhattan High School Girls' Basketball Team Makes Strides at MAC Tournament

In the heart of McPherson, Kansas, the Manhattan High School girls' basketball team carved out a distinct place for themselves at the 29th annual Mid America Classic (MAC) tournament. The Indians, marking their 13th consecutive appearance at MAC, clinched the 7th place by defeating Wichita Northwest 54-28.

Manhattan High's Remarkable Performance

Emerging victorious on a Saturday, the Manhattan Indians showcased their basketball prowess on the court. This is not their first feat, as they had previously secured the 7th place during the 2020 season. The squad’s key players, Jorah Purcell, led with 14 points and 4 rebounds, while Kat Ball contributed a solid 10 points to the team's total score. Their combined efforts led to this impressive win, pushing the team's overall record to an improved 8-5.

Others in the Fray

The tournament also featured competitive teams such as Shawnee Mission South, Olathe South, and Clearwater. Despite their participation, the Manhattan Indians' victory against Wichita Northwest stood out. The top performer for Wichita Northwest was Aubrey Navarrete, who managed to score 13 points for her team.

Upcoming Matches

As the Manhattan Indians bask in the glory of their recent triumph, they are set to continue their season by returning to Centennial League play. Their next face-off is scheduled with the Hayden Wildcats on Groundhog Day. The game has a tip-off time of 6:00 PM, with pregame activities beginning at 5:45 PM. The coverage of this much-anticipated match will be available on KMAN radio. In conclusion, the Manhattan High School girls' basketball team has made a mark, not just as participants, but as formidable competitors in the MAC tournament.