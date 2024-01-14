en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament

Alan Kuver Memorial fencing Tournament, a day-long event of intense competition and camaraderie, culminated with Manhasset securing the championship title. Over ten schools participated, honing their skills from the 9 a.m. start to the medal ceremony at 6:30 p.m., with Manhasset emerging victorious. This victory bore special significance for Manhasset coach Michael Fabio, a former Huntington student and the late Kuver’s mentee.

Manhasset’s Resounding Victory

Manhasset’s epee team, comprising Edward Huang, Marcus Wu, and Colin Hairabedian, clinched a gold medal, defeating Half Hollow Hills. Their commanding performance and strategic play underscored the team’s strength and preparedness. The girls epee team, featuring Maria Kapsalis, Remi Pai, and Sophia Xenophontos, added to the accolades by taking home silver. Not to be left behind, the boys sabre team also had a podium finish, securing bronze.

Brentwood and Other Schools Shine

Although Manhasset took the overall championship, Brentwood put up a formidable fight. The school placed in the top five in nearly all weapon classes, demonstrating their broad range of talent and skill. Great Neck South’s girls epee and boys foil teams won gold, showcasing strong unity and mutual support between the school’s boys and girls programs.

Whitman, Ward Melville, and Half Hollow Hills Bag Gold

Whitman’s boys sabre team, composed of Sean Haritonides, Jason Morales, Ryan Tabibzada, and Mattias Weber, also had an impressive run, clinching gold. Other notable performances included Ward Melville and Half Hollow Hills, who bagged gold in girls saber and girls foil, respectively, cementing their positions as formidable competitors in the fencing arena.

0
Education Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
23 seconds ago
King's College London Apologizes for Prince Philip Email, Ignites Debate on Historical Figures' Legacies
In a contentious move, King’s College London recently issued an apology after circulating an email featuring a photograph of Prince Philip from the Maughan Library’s 2002 opening. The email, intended to mark the Duke’s death, sparked a wave of complaints from the university’s Anti-Racism Community of Practice, objecting to the image due to Prince Philip’s
King's College London Apologizes for Prince Philip Email, Ignites Debate on Historical Figures' Legacies
Irish Native's Remarkable Journey to Welsh Fluency and Teaching at Wrexham University
14 mins ago
Irish Native's Remarkable Journey to Welsh Fluency and Teaching at Wrexham University
Vedamarie Ruiz Alvarez Flores Joins Santa Barbara County Board of Education
26 mins ago
Vedamarie Ruiz Alvarez Flores Joins Santa Barbara County Board of Education
Wadsworth School Board Issues 'Last Chance Agreement' to Superintendent Hill Amid Personnel Issues
59 seconds ago
Wadsworth School Board Issues 'Last Chance Agreement' to Superintendent Hill Amid Personnel Issues
Coleg Cambria Fights Skills Shortage with Open Events for Adults
6 mins ago
Coleg Cambria Fights Skills Shortage with Open Events for Adults
Autonomous Colleges in India: Quality of Education Under Scrutiny
10 mins ago
Autonomous Colleges in India: Quality of Education Under Scrutiny
Latest Headlines
World News
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
23 seconds
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
25 seconds
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
51 seconds
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
55 seconds
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
55 seconds
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
1 min
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
St. Thomas Tommies Lead Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
1 min
St. Thomas Tommies Lead Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Grand Canyon Antelopes on Verge of 13-Game Winning Streak in WAC Showdown
1 min
Grand Canyon Antelopes on Verge of 13-Game Winning Streak in WAC Showdown
Shirtless Miami Dolphins Fan Braved Historic Cold During AFC Wild-Card Playoff Game
4 mins
Shirtless Miami Dolphins Fan Braved Historic Cold During AFC Wild-Card Playoff Game
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app