Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament

Alan Kuver Memorial fencing Tournament, a day-long event of intense competition and camaraderie, culminated with Manhasset securing the championship title. Over ten schools participated, honing their skills from the 9 a.m. start to the medal ceremony at 6:30 p.m., with Manhasset emerging victorious. This victory bore special significance for Manhasset coach Michael Fabio, a former Huntington student and the late Kuver’s mentee.

Manhasset’s Resounding Victory

Manhasset’s epee team, comprising Edward Huang, Marcus Wu, and Colin Hairabedian, clinched a gold medal, defeating Half Hollow Hills. Their commanding performance and strategic play underscored the team’s strength and preparedness. The girls epee team, featuring Maria Kapsalis, Remi Pai, and Sophia Xenophontos, added to the accolades by taking home silver. Not to be left behind, the boys sabre team also had a podium finish, securing bronze.

Brentwood and Other Schools Shine

Although Manhasset took the overall championship, Brentwood put up a formidable fight. The school placed in the top five in nearly all weapon classes, demonstrating their broad range of talent and skill. Great Neck South’s girls epee and boys foil teams won gold, showcasing strong unity and mutual support between the school’s boys and girls programs.

Whitman, Ward Melville, and Half Hollow Hills Bag Gold

Whitman’s boys sabre team, composed of Sean Haritonides, Jason Morales, Ryan Tabibzada, and Mattias Weber, also had an impressive run, clinching gold. Other notable performances included Ward Melville and Half Hollow Hills, who bagged gold in girls saber and girls foil, respectively, cementing their positions as formidable competitors in the fencing arena.