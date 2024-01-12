en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Portugal

Manel Kape’s Weight Miss Leads to UFC Vegas 84 Bout Cancellation

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
Manel Kape’s Weight Miss Leads to UFC Vegas 84 Bout Cancellation

In an unfortunate turn of events, the UFC Vegas 84 fight card witnessed a significant alteration as Manel Kape missed weight for his highly-anticipated co-main event fight against Matheus Nicolau. Kape tipped the scales at 129.5 pounds, surpassing the flyweight limit by a substantial 3.5 pounds. This oversight led to the outright cancellation of the bout, triggering a series of disappointment and frustration rippling through UFC aficionados.

Reactions Amidst the Disappointment

Responses varied, with a faction of fans directing blame towards Kape for what they deemed a lack of professionalism. In contrast, others aired their hopes to witness the fight rebooked. Kape, who entered the UFC amidst lofty expectations, has seen his tenure marred by multiple fight cancellations. Out of his 14 scheduled fights, only a mere six have actually taken place.

Manel Kape: A Talent on the Brink

The Portuguese fighter, boasting a 4-2 UFC record coupled with a four-fight win streak, has hovered on the brink of title contention. His performance in 2023 saw him attract callouts from top-10 ranked opponents. However, his journey hasn’t been devoid of roadblocks. From his own infractions to opponents pulling out of fights, Kape’s career trajectory bears a tinge of uncertainty.

The Aftermath of the Weight Miss

Despite attributing his weight miss to illness and the impact of antibiotics on his training routine, Kape’s offer to forfeit his entire purse to Nicolau in an attempt to salvage the fight was not accepted. His weight miss resulted in a 25 percent fine off his purse. UFC, in response to this setback, promoted a different fight to the co-headliner slot, proceeding with the event with 11 bouts.

0
Portugal Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Portugal

See more
23 hours ago
Benfica vs Rio Ave FC: A Crucial Clash in Primeira Liga
In a crucial Primeira Liga match set for Sunday, January 14, 2024, Benfica, currently ranked second, will be challenging Rio Ave FC, currently in the 15th position. The match, eagerly awaited by fans and analysts alike, will unfold at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, with a kick-off scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Benfica vs Rio Ave FC: A Crucial Clash in Primeira Liga
Ussumane Djalo: Premier League Clubs Eye Porto's Rising Star
4 days ago
Ussumane Djalo: Premier League Clubs Eye Porto's Rising Star
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
4 days ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
1 day ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Faro, Portugal: An Affordable Paradise with Mediterranean Charm
2 days ago
Faro, Portugal: An Affordable Paradise with Mediterranean Charm
Portugal Criticized by GRECO for Delays in Implementing Anti-Corruption Measures
3 days ago
Portugal Criticized by GRECO for Delays in Implementing Anti-Corruption Measures
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Star's Resilience Amid Injury and Uncertainty
32 seconds
NFL Star's Resilience Amid Injury and Uncertainty
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour
36 seconds
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour
Posolo Tuilagi Awaits French Passport to Qualify for French Rugby Team Selection
1 min
Posolo Tuilagi Awaits French Passport to Qualify for French Rugby Team Selection
Iowa Man Runs in Tribute to Perry School Shooting Victims
5 mins
Iowa Man Runs in Tribute to Perry School Shooting Victims
Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches
6 mins
Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches
Colorado Buffaloes Secure Defensive Transfer Nikhil Webb-Walker
7 mins
Colorado Buffaloes Secure Defensive Transfer Nikhil Webb-Walker
January 6 Capitol Riot: Diverse Opinions Spotlight Truth and Accountability
8 mins
January 6 Capitol Riot: Diverse Opinions Spotlight Truth and Accountability
Key Players and Their Impact in the 2023-24 NBA Season
8 mins
Key Players and Their Impact in the 2023-24 NBA Season
Breastfeeding Duration: A Balance Between Benefits and Emotional Well-being
9 mins
Breastfeeding Duration: A Balance Between Benefits and Emotional Well-being
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app