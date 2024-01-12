Manel Kape’s Weight Miss Leads to UFC Vegas 84 Bout Cancellation

In an unfortunate turn of events, the UFC Vegas 84 fight card witnessed a significant alteration as Manel Kape missed weight for his highly-anticipated co-main event fight against Matheus Nicolau. Kape tipped the scales at 129.5 pounds, surpassing the flyweight limit by a substantial 3.5 pounds. This oversight led to the outright cancellation of the bout, triggering a series of disappointment and frustration rippling through UFC aficionados.

Reactions Amidst the Disappointment

Responses varied, with a faction of fans directing blame towards Kape for what they deemed a lack of professionalism. In contrast, others aired their hopes to witness the fight rebooked. Kape, who entered the UFC amidst lofty expectations, has seen his tenure marred by multiple fight cancellations. Out of his 14 scheduled fights, only a mere six have actually taken place.

Manel Kape: A Talent on the Brink

The Portuguese fighter, boasting a 4-2 UFC record coupled with a four-fight win streak, has hovered on the brink of title contention. His performance in 2023 saw him attract callouts from top-10 ranked opponents. However, his journey hasn’t been devoid of roadblocks. From his own infractions to opponents pulling out of fights, Kape’s career trajectory bears a tinge of uncertainty.

The Aftermath of the Weight Miss

Despite attributing his weight miss to illness and the impact of antibiotics on his training routine, Kape’s offer to forfeit his entire purse to Nicolau in an attempt to salvage the fight was not accepted. His weight miss resulted in a 25 percent fine off his purse. UFC, in response to this setback, promoted a different fight to the co-headliner slot, proceeding with the event with 11 bouts.