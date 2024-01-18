en English
Africa

Mandla Masango Advocates for Merit-Based Selection in Bafana Bafana Amid Afcon Tournament

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Mandla Masango Advocates for Merit-Based Selection in Bafana Bafana Amid Afcon Tournament

In an illuminating show of perspective, Kaizer Chiefs legend Mandla Masango has shared his insights on the conspicuous absence of Kaizer Chiefs players in the South African national football team, Bafana Bafana, amid the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament in Cote d’Ivoire. Masango, a revered figure in South African football, stressed that selection for the national team should be purely merit-based, irrespective of the football club the players belong to.

Eligibility for Bafana Bafana

Masango’s comments come in the wake of questions raised about the non-inclusion of Kaizer Chiefs players in the national team. He emphasized the point that every South African citizen carrying a green ID card is, in fact, eligible to play for Bafana Bafana. According to him, the current team is a representation of the nation as a whole, not merely individual clubs.

A Plea for Support Amid Criticism

Masango also touched upon the criticisms faced by Bafana Bafana, calling for fervent support and positive energy akin to that extended towards the national rugby team before their tournaments. He underscored the crucial role played by the media and the fans in bolstering the morale of the team and stressed the importance of showing love and support for Bafana Bafana rather than resorting to premature criticism.

The Road Ahead for Bafana Bafana

Masango’s words of wisdom arrive following Bafana Bafana’s recent 2-0 loss to Mali and in anticipation of their upcoming match against Namibia in Group E of the Afcon tournament. His comments have stirred a thoughtful conversation around the ethos of team selection, the role of the media, and the collective responsibility of the nation towards its football team.

South Africa Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

