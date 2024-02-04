Mandatory Masking in Newfoundland and Labrador Health-Care Facilities Amid Respiratory Illnesses Surge

Starting February 5th, health-care facilities in Newfoundland and Labrador are mandating masks in all clinical areas, including hospitals, congregate living, and long-term care facilities. This measure, issued by Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services, is a response to the escalating number of respiratory illnesses in the region. The mandate applies not only to health-care workers but also to visitors, support persons, clients, and patients.

Rising Cases of Respiratory Illnesses

A significant increase in respiratory illness cases, including influenza and COVID-19, has prompted this directive. The province has reported 105 new influenza cases, a substantial rise compared to the five-year average of 15.8 cases for the same period. Additionally, there have been 45 reported cases of COVID-19 and 554 cases of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) since September.

Preventive Measures

The mandatory masking serves as a preventive measure to curb the spread of respiratory illnesses and protect both patients and healthcare workers. The public is also reminded to self-screen for COVID-19 and respiratory illnesses, and to maintain physical distancing when possible. The health authorities will continue to monitor the situation, with the measure set to be reviewed on March 31.

