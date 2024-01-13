en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Manchester United’s Ten Hag: A Call for Passion and Grit Ahead of Tottenham Clash

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:42 pm EST
Manchester United’s Ten Hag: A Call for Passion and Grit Ahead of Tottenham Clash

In the heart of Old Trafford, the emblematic home of Manchester United, a call to arms emerges. The Dutch mastermind, Erik ten Hag, urges his squad to embody the spirit of the club and “fight for the badge”. Coming off a challenging season marked by injuries, the team is currently lagging 14 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League after 20 matches.

Clash with Tottenham Looms

As they prepare to host Tottenham, currently perched in fifth place, Ten Hag underscores the importance of unyielding personalities and an insatiable appetite for success. Tottenham’s dynamic play and clinical finishing pose a significant challenge, but the United boss stresses the imperative of matching their rival’s prowess. A crucial match lies ahead, with the Red Devils in dire need of turning their fortunes around.

Return of the Injured and the Role of Youth

Despite an injury crisis hitting the team hard, a glimmer of optimism persists. Academy graduates have stepped up, filling the gaps left by the injured. Key players like Antony, Christian Eriksen, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martínez, and Casemiro are poised to make their return. The imminent resurgence of these injured players offers a beacon of hope for the struggling club.

The Challenge of Balancing Youth and Urgency

Managing a project where young talents like Rasmus Hojlund are being nurtured is a delicate balancing act. Ten Hag acknowledges that such a process demands time — a commodity in short supply given the team’s precarious position. The loaning out of players like Jadon Sancho signals a potential shift in strategy, with the club possibly looking to secure more loan signings akin to the successful acquisitions of Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer last year.

In the face of challenges, Ten Hag’s unwavering belief in his squad and the process resonates. Struggles abound, but the fight for the badge continues. The stage is set for a clash with Tottenham that could mark a pivotal point in Manchester United’s season — a battle that will test their mettle and determination.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
54 mins ago
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
Under the floodlights of the footballing world, Erik, a prominent football club manager, has shed light on the importance of discipline and commitment to achieving success. He emphasized the necessity of having players eager to fight for the club’s badge and embody the team ethos. His comments come in the backdrop of high-profile player exits,
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
2 hours ago
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
Packers' Special Teams: A Stiff Challenge Against Cowboys' Dominance
2 hours ago
Packers' Special Teams: A Stiff Challenge Against Cowboys' Dominance
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
54 mins ago
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
League Two Showdown: Grimsby Town's Harry Wood Equalizes in Thrilling 5-5 Draw with Notts County
55 mins ago
League Two Showdown: Grimsby Town's Harry Wood Equalizes in Thrilling 5-5 Draw with Notts County
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
2 hours ago
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
Latest Headlines
World News
Christopher Guerrero Triumphs Over Sergio Herrera in Junior Middleweight Match
11 seconds
Christopher Guerrero Triumphs Over Sergio Herrera in Junior Middleweight Match
Christian Brothers' Commanding Victory Over Ranney: A Game of Dominance
13 seconds
Christian Brothers' Commanding Victory Over Ranney: A Game of Dominance
Boston College Basketball Faces Setback against No. 21 Clemson
18 seconds
Boston College Basketball Faces Setback against No. 21 Clemson
Sam Brown's Remarkable Comeback Victory: A Triumph of Resilience and Determination
20 seconds
Sam Brown's Remarkable Comeback Victory: A Triumph of Resilience and Determination
Ballynahinch Dominates City of Armagh in Rugby Derby
37 seconds
Ballynahinch Dominates City of Armagh in Rugby Derby
U.S. Senators Question Panama's Role in Iran's Oil Sanction Evasion
40 seconds
U.S. Senators Question Panama's Role in Iran's Oil Sanction Evasion
Unusual Tackle during Texans-Browns Playoff Game Sparks Humor and Comparisons to Wrestling
51 seconds
Unusual Tackle during Texans-Browns Playoff Game Sparks Humor and Comparisons to Wrestling
Kejriwal and Chadha's Meeting with Congress Leaders: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
2 mins
Kejriwal and Chadha's Meeting with Congress Leaders: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
China Reaffirms 'Inevitable' Reunification with Taiwan Post-Election
5 mins
China Reaffirms 'Inevitable' Reunification with Taiwan Post-Election
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
29 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
36 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
38 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app