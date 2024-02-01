Manchester United's Performance Against Wolves: A Breakdown

As the floodlights bathed the Old Trafford in soft luminescence, Manchester United's performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers became a spectacle of individual brilliance and concerted team effort. The match unfolded into a riveting narrative of victory and defeat, with certain players stepping into the limelight, while others receded into the shadows.

Goalkeeper's Gloomy Night

Andre Onana, United's guardian between the sticks, had a night to forget. His performance was riddled with errors, leading to the concession of more goals than necessary. A dismal rating of 4 aptly encapsulates his lackluster display.

Defenders Rise and Fall

On the brighter side, Diogo Dalot, as the right-back, fortified his side of the pitch, successfully thwarting numerous attacks from the opposition, a feat that earned him a well-deserved 8. His counterpart, Raphael Varane, paired with Lisandro Martinez, showcased a mixed bag of performances. Varane struggled against Wolves' Pedro Neto, conceding an equalizer, and received a 6. Martinez, however, was instrumental in boosting the team's performance and was rewarded with a 8. Luke Shaw's significant contribution, especially in orchestrating Rasmus Hojlund's goal, earned him an 8 as well.

Midfield Maestros and Forward Foray

Casemiro, despite an early booking and a conceded penalty, seemed to have rediscovered his form, securing a rating of 7. Kobbie Mainoo, the young prodigy, sparkled alongside Casemiro, netting a stunning goal and receiving an 8. Alejandro Garnacho, despite assisting a goal, was one of the less impactful performers and was awarded a 6. Bruno Fernandes, his performance more subtle yet effective, was rated 7. Marcus Rashford, continuing his scoring run, contributed to a goal and added one to his name, earning a 7. Rasmus Hojlund had a stellar first half, with a goal, an assist, and even a disallowed goal, receiving a well-earned 8.

Substitutes and the Manager's Mettle

Substitutes Scott McTominay and Jonny Evans secured ratings of 8 and 5 respectively, with McTominay scoring from a corner. Antony, however, proved to be a liability, reflected in his dismal rating of 2. Harry Maguire, too, faced the ire of the crowd, receiving a 5. The manager, with his audacious and strategic decisions reminiscent of last season's daring choices, steered his team towards a formidable display, earning an overall rating of 8.