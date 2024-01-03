en English
Colombia

Manchester United’s Mateo Mejia Attracts Sevilla’s Interest

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Manchester United's Mateo Mejia Attracts Sevilla's Interest

In an unfolding narrative of football, the 20-year-old Colombian striker, Mateo Mejia, currently part of Manchester United’s Under-21 team, has caught the attention of Spanish club Sevilla. The story, first reported by Spanish journalist Alvaro de Grado, suggests that Sevilla is considering offering Mejia a chance to contribute to their regular first-team football.

Mateo Mejia’s Potential

Despite his limited exposure in Manchester United’s senior team, Mejia has demonstrated his potential on the field. With a record of scoring three goals and providing five assists in Premier League 2, he has shown that he can be a significant asset to a team. His current contract with Manchester United is set to expire at the end of the season, which may open up possibilities for his transfer.

Sevilla’s Interest

Sevilla, currently well-positioned to lure Mejia away from Old Trafford, is reportedly keen to add young and talented players like Mejia to their roster. The Spanish club’s interest in Mejia aligns with their strategy of signing promising players, nurturing their talent, and potentially selling them off at a profit.

The Future for Mejia

With just six months left on his contract with United, Mejia’s future seems to be at a crossroads. If he does transfer to Sevilla, he will have the opportunity to gain more regular first-team football opportunities, which might accelerate his professional development. However, the potential deal is also rumored to include a clause that allows the Red Devils to retain a percentage of any future fee that they receive for him. This move could offer a win-win situation for both clubs and the player himself, providing a fascinating twist to the ongoing football transfer saga.

Colombia Spain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

