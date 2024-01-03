Manchester United’s Martinez and Casemiro Return to Training After Injury Layoffs

In a crucial boost for Manchester United, key players Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro have returned to full training, following protracted injury layoffs. Martinez’s absence, due to a foot injury sustained in April, led to a significant reshuffling of the defensive line by manager Erik ten Hag. Meanwhile, Casemiro’s absence since November, after a Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United, left a void in United’s midfield. Their anticipated return to the pitch this month could rejuvenate the team’s performance.

United’s Defensive Challenge

Martinez’s injury, a metatarsal break in a Europa League game, resulted in ten Hag having to use 10 different combinations of centre-halves this season. Despite his return for pre-season, the Argentine defender aggravated the injury in September, necessitating a second surgery. His absence left a significant impact on United’s defensive solidity, with the manager frequently having to rotate his squad to compensate. The return of Martinez, who has only started six matches this season, could provide a much-needed stability to United’s backline.

Casemiro’s Midfield Presence

Casemiro’s injury also dealt a severe blow to United’s midfield, with the Brazilian’s absence keenly felt in the centre of the park. His return to full training is a positive sign for the Red Devils, as they look to maintain their push for a top-four finish. The Brazilian’s ability to dictate the tempo from deep and his defensive contribution will be crucial in United’s forthcoming matches.

United’s Injury Woes

It’s not just Martinez and Casemiro who have been sidelined due to injuries. Other players, such as Harry Maguire, Mason Mount, and Tyrell Malacia, have also been out of action. Their return in mid-January, as indicated by ten Hag, could provide a welcome boost to United’s squad depth. Amidst the injury crisis, there has also been interest from RB Leipzig in loaning Timo Werner to Manchester United under certain conditions.