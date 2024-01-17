Manchester United's Martial in Solo Training: Fitness Bid or Farewell Prelude?

In a bid to regain his match fitness, Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has been mandated to train individually, following an illness that has kept him on the sidelines since a game against Bayern Munich on December 12. The directive comes from Man United boss Erik ten Hag, who has made it clear that Martial's inclusion in the squad is contingent upon his meeting the required fitness standards.

A Step Towards Fitness or A Step Out?

While individual training for players returning from a break or an illness is a standard practice, the situation with Martial is not without its complexities. Martial's frequent absences and concerns about his commitment to recovery have raised eyebrows within the club. There are also rumors of the club's interest in transferring the 28-year-old forward in the January window, as his contract with the club is set to expire in June.

The Resistance to Transfer

Despite the club's intentions, Martial seems to be in no hurry to leave Old Trafford. He has reportedly rejected offers from other clubs, and his time with the Red Devils has been less than stellar. After becoming the most expensive teenager in the Premier League nine years ago following his £36million transfer from Monaco, Martial's performance has been perceived as underwhelming. However, he has still managed to net 63 league goals in 149 starts.

A Balancing Act

Martial's current training regimen is not a disciplinary action, but a bid to improve his fitness levels. The footballer is believed to be determined to stay and fight for his place in the team. However, with the club considering off-loading his £250,000-a-week wages to comply with Premier League spending rules, Martial's future at Manchester United hangs in the balance. The coming weeks will reveal whether Martial will defy the odds and regain his spot in the team or if he will part ways with the club he has been associated with for almost a decade.