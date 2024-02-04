Manchester United's Lisandro Martínez Sidelined by Knee Injury

Manchester United's Lisandro Martínez, the 26-year-old defender, endured a severe knee injury during his team's decisive 3-0 victory over West Ham United. The unfortunate incident has evoked grave concern from United's manager, Erik ten Hag, who fears that this could result in a significant period of absence for Martínez.

An Unexpected Setback

During the match, Martínez took the brunt of West Ham's Vladimir Coufal's weight on his leg. Despite attempting to soldier on, the severity of the injury led to his substitution in the 71st minute. The incident has raised potential concerns for ligament damage, which, if confirmed, could sideline Martínez for an extended period, a situation that would be a significant setback for United.

From Recovery to Rerun

Martínez's injury comes as a cruel twist of fate, as he had only recently returned from a four-month hiatus due to a foot injury. The player's resilience and commitment to the team were tested during this period, and his return to the field was seen as a triumphant comeback. However, this recent injury has cast a shadow over his recovery, leaving the team and fans anxiously awaiting the results of the impending scan.

United's Unity and West Ham's Woes

Despite the setback, United's recent form has been overwhelmingly positive, with three consecutive wins adding momentum to their campaign. The manager also praised Alejandro Garnacho for his goal celebration, which embodied the spirit of team unity. On the other side of the pitch, West Ham's David Moyes voiced his frustration over a denied penalty claim against Casemiro. He also noted that Lucas Paqueta, sidelined due to a calf injury, is expected to return within the next one or two weeks.