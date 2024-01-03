en English
NBA

Manchester United’s Injured Stars Licha and Casemiro Eyeing Return

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:54 pm EST
In the world of football, the absence of key players due to injury can significantly impact a team’s performance. For Manchester United, the past few months have been a trial of resilience and adaptability as they coped with the loss of two of their South American stars – Licha, the solid centre-back and Casemiro, the dynamic midfielder. However, the New Year brings renewed hope as these two players are on the brink of returning to the field.

Steady Rehabilitation for Licha

Licha, the Manchester United centre-back, has been on the sidelines since a Champions League match against Bayern Munich on September 20, where he sustained a significant injury. The Argentinean player’s absence was felt keenly, as he played a crucial role in the team’s defensive formation. Last week, he shared that his rehabilitation process is going ‘perfectly,’ indicating a positive trajectory towards his return.

Casemiro’s Road to Recovery

Alongside Licha, another key player, Casemiro, has also been out of action. The Brazilian midfielder picked up an injury during a Carabao Cup match against Newcastle United on November 1. Known for his ability to control the game’s pace and make strategic plays, the absence of Casemiro posed a considerable challenge for the team. However, like his teammate Licha, Casemiro has been working diligently with the medical staff, undergoing individual training sessions to facilitate his recovery.

A Promising Return

Despite the challenges posed by their injuries, both Licha and Casemiro have shown commendable dedication and patience. Their efforts seem to be nearing a fruitful conclusion as they are close to making a return. According to Erik ten Hag, there is a possibility of their return in January. This news undoubtedly brings a glimmer of hope to both the team and the fans as they look forward to a stronger performance in the upcoming matches.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

