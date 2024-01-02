Manchester United’s Antony Under Fire for Underperformance

In the heart of Old Trafford, a narrative of disappointment and disillusionment unfolds. Manchester United’s Brazilian winger, Antony, has faced a backlash for his underwhelming performance throughout 2023. Acquired for a hefty £85 million, the player has become a focal point for criticism, scoring a meager single goal in the Premier League this year, a fact that has not sat well with the club’s supporters.

Antony’s Struggles At Manchester United

Antony’s journey at Manchester United has been a rocky one since his move from Ajax in 2022. His record of eight goals and three assists in 64 games is a far cry from the expectations that came with his expensive price tag. His lackluster performance this season, failing to score or assist in 16 league games, has elicited criticism from various quarters. Fans and critics alike have been left baffled by manager Erik ten Hag’s decision to sign Antony over in-form Premier League stars like Edson Alvarez or Mohammed Kudus.

Defending Antony’s Performance

Despite the waves of criticism, BBC 606 pundit Robbie Savage has thrown his weight behind Antony. Drawing parallels with Cristiano Ronaldo’s early days at Manchester United, Savage argued that Antony, much like the Portuguese superstar, needs time to develop and adapt to the club’s ethos. However, this comparison was contested by critics who believe that Antony, at 23 and already familiar with the manager, should be performing at a higher level and be well-adjusted to the team after 18 months.

Manchester United’s Transfer Recruitment

Manchester United’s transfer recruitment, particularly in the Dutch market and Ajax, has been under scrutiny. The club’s choice to veto a transfer request from ten Hag, who brought Lisandro Martinez and Antony from Ajax, has sparked debate. Meanwhile, West Ham United’s successful signings, including Kudus and Alvarez, have added fuel to the fire. As United’s new signings, such as Antony and Rasmus Hojlund, struggle to find their footing, concerns about ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford grow amidst the club’s continuing difficulties.