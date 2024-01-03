Manchester United’s Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation

Manchester United’s rising star, Amad Diallo, has put an end to recent speculation regarding his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations. Contrary to a report published by Sky Sports, which mistakenly included Diallo in the list of Premier League players expected to join the tournament, the young prodigy has confirmed that he will not be leaving the club to represent Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations.

A Mistaken Inclusion and a Firm Denial

The erroneous information, which included Diallo alongside his United teammates Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat, sparked a flurry of reactions, prompting Diallo to address the issue on social media. Responding to a post that featured the inaccurate information, Diallo declared, “Not true..!”, thereby clarifying his position.

Staying Put During a Critical Period

Having recently recovered from a significant knee injury, Diallo’s decision to stay put comes at a critical time for both the player and Manchester United. Following a promising performance against Nottingham Forest, where he made his return from injury, Diallo is primed to potentially feature in an upcoming FA Cup match against Wigan.

Loan Offers Amidst Promising Performances

Despite his promising performances and the recent clarification about his non-participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, Diallo’s future at Manchester United is reportedly open to speculation. The club is said to be receptive to loan offers for the young talent, attracting interest from top Championship teams and Premier League clubs languishing at the bottom of the league table. Diallo, who won the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Year award for his 14 goals and four assists during a successful loan spell at Sunderland, is undoubtedly a target for many.