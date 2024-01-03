en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:14 am EST
Manchester United’s Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation

Manchester United’s rising star, Amad Diallo, has put an end to recent speculation regarding his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations. Contrary to a report published by Sky Sports, which mistakenly included Diallo in the list of Premier League players expected to join the tournament, the young prodigy has confirmed that he will not be leaving the club to represent Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations.

A Mistaken Inclusion and a Firm Denial

The erroneous information, which included Diallo alongside his United teammates Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat, sparked a flurry of reactions, prompting Diallo to address the issue on social media. Responding to a post that featured the inaccurate information, Diallo declared, “Not true..!”, thereby clarifying his position.

Staying Put During a Critical Period

Having recently recovered from a significant knee injury, Diallo’s decision to stay put comes at a critical time for both the player and Manchester United. Following a promising performance against Nottingham Forest, where he made his return from injury, Diallo is primed to potentially feature in an upcoming FA Cup match against Wigan.

Loan Offers Amidst Promising Performances

Despite his promising performances and the recent clarification about his non-participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, Diallo’s future at Manchester United is reportedly open to speculation. The club is said to be receptive to loan offers for the young talent, attracting interest from top Championship teams and Premier League clubs languishing at the bottom of the league table. Diallo, who won the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Year award for his 14 goals and four assists during a successful loan spell at Sunderland, is undoubtedly a target for many.

0
Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

President-Elect Joseph Boakai Pledges Support to Totota Explosion Victims, Calls for Investigation

By Rafia Tasleem

Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement

By Salman Khan

Billboard Waste Transforms into Refugee Shelters in Uganda

By Saboor Bayat

Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups

By Salman Khan

The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse ...
@Africa · 48 mins
The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse ...
heart comment 0
Dr. George Njenga Advocates for a Circular Economy in Nigeria

By BNN Correspondents

Dr. George Njenga Advocates for a Circular Economy in Nigeria
University of Lagos Announces 54th Convocation Lecture Speaker and Schedule

By BNN Correspondents

University of Lagos Announces 54th Convocation Lecture Speaker and Schedule
Golden Arrows Aim High at the 23rd African Men’s Handball Cup of Nations

By Salman Khan

Golden Arrows Aim High at the 23rd African Men's Handball Cup of Nations
Unity in Diversity: A Ugandan Student’s Ceramic Journey in China

By Rizwan Shah

Unity in Diversity: A Ugandan Student's Ceramic Journey in China
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity
15 seconds
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity
Biden to Underline Democracy and Freedom in 2024 Campaign Speech at Historic Church
16 seconds
Biden to Underline Democracy and Freedom in 2024 Campaign Speech at Historic Church
MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion
28 seconds
MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion
Bora-Hansgrohe Embraces SRAM Groupsets for 2024 Season
32 seconds
Bora-Hansgrohe Embraces SRAM Groupsets for 2024 Season
January Transfer Window Sparks Activity across the English Football League
45 seconds
January Transfer Window Sparks Activity across the English Football League
Iran's Aging Squad a Concern Ahead of 2024 AFC Asian Cup, Says Football Expert
54 seconds
Iran's Aging Squad a Concern Ahead of 2024 AFC Asian Cup, Says Football Expert
From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide
59 seconds
From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide
Local Trainers and Jockeys Shine at Recent Race Event
1 min
Local Trainers and Jockeys Shine at Recent Race Event
Severe COVID-19 Infections Linked to Increased Risk of Schizophrenia
2 mins
Severe COVID-19 Infections Linked to Increased Risk of Schizophrenia
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app