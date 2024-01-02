en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Manchester United Women’s Team Opens Voting for December Player of the Month

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
Manchester United Women’s Team Opens Voting for December Player of the Month

Manchester United Women’s team has opened the voting for their Player of the Month for December 2023, signaling a celebration of individual brilliance and the team’s collective performance. Three matches were contested during December, beginning with a 4-0 triumph over Tottenham in the Women’s Super League. The winning streak continued in the Continental League Cup with a 3-1 victory at home against Leicester. However, the month ended on a disheartening note with a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in the league.

A Year of Success and Upcoming Challenges

Despite this loss, the Manchester United Women’s team has had a successful year overall. As they head into the second half of the season and a winter training camp in Malta, there are challenges to face and victories to be won. The team’s resilience and determination will be key factors in their success, and the Player of the Month award is just one way of recognizing and celebrating these qualities.

The Nominees and Their Contributions

The three candidates for December’s award include Jonny Evans, Alejandro Garnacho, and Kobbie Mainoo. Evans, a stalwart in defense, made essential contributions, including a goal-saving block against Aston Villa. Garnacho, a forward, dazzled with his offensive prowess, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists, with a standout performance in the comeback win over Villa. Meanwhile, Mainoo, a young midfielder, displayed maturity beyond his years, emerging as a reliable starting option.

Casting the Vote

Fans are encouraged to participate in the poll to choose the Player of the Month for December. This is an opportunity for supporters to have their say and recognize the players’ efforts. The winner will be announced on Saturday, and fans can cast their votes using the provided poll. The month’s nominees are highlighted, each with notable performances that have strengthened Manchester United Women’s team.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jocelyn Malaska Joins Oklahoma Sooners, Bolsters Secondary

By Salman Khan

Brad Feeken: A Legacy of Mentorship and Sportsmanship in Gretna

By Salman Khan

Bill Sharp: From Wrestling Assistant to Head Coach at Clayton/Glassboro

By Salman Khan

Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens

By Salman Khan

Northfield High School Girls Basketball Team Snaps Losing Streak with ...
@Sports · 2 mins
Northfield High School Girls Basketball Team Snaps Losing Streak with ...
heart comment 0
Buffalo Sabres’ Captain Kyle Okposo Sidelined: A Test of Resilience and Team Dynamics

By Salman Khan

Buffalo Sabres' Captain Kyle Okposo Sidelined: A Test of Resilience and Team Dynamics
Optimism Ahead of New Year’s Test: SCG Curator Confident of Pitch Performance

By Salman Khan

Optimism Ahead of New Year's Test: SCG Curator Confident of Pitch Performance
Rutgers University Bolsters Football Roster with Kaliakmanis Brothers

By Salman Khan

Rutgers University Bolsters Football Roster with Kaliakmanis Brothers
England Rugby Announces Fresh-Faced Squad for 2022 Six Nations

By Salman Khan

England Rugby Announces Fresh-Faced Squad for 2022 Six Nations
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Jude Scientists Visualize Cytonemes: A Breakthrough in Understanding Neural Development
59 seconds
St. Jude Scientists Visualize Cytonemes: A Breakthrough in Understanding Neural Development
First Responder Fights for PTSD Recognition in Georgia
1 min
First Responder Fights for PTSD Recognition in Georgia
Jocelyn Malaska Joins Oklahoma Sooners, Bolsters Secondary
1 min
Jocelyn Malaska Joins Oklahoma Sooners, Bolsters Secondary
Brad Feeken: A Legacy of Mentorship and Sportsmanship in Gretna
1 min
Brad Feeken: A Legacy of Mentorship and Sportsmanship in Gretna
Bill Sharp: From Wrestling Assistant to Head Coach at Clayton/Glassboro
2 mins
Bill Sharp: From Wrestling Assistant to Head Coach at Clayton/Glassboro
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
2 mins
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens
2 mins
Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens
Northfield High School Girls Basketball Team Snaps Losing Streak with Tournament Victory
2 mins
Northfield High School Girls Basketball Team Snaps Losing Streak with Tournament Victory
Buffalo Sabres' Captain Kyle Okposo Sidelined: A Test of Resilience and Team Dynamics
2 mins
Buffalo Sabres' Captain Kyle Okposo Sidelined: A Test of Resilience and Team Dynamics
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
17 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
21 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
24 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
32 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
57 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app