en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Manchester United Triumphs Over Wigan Athletic in FA Cup Clash

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:18 pm EST
Manchester United Triumphs Over Wigan Athletic in FA Cup Clash

Manchester United emerged victorious in a crucial FA Cup match, defeating Wigan Athletic 2-0 at the DW Stadium. Despite a spirited start by Wigan, it was United’s domination that ultimately decided the game. The opening goal came from Diogo Dalot, courtesy of a beautiful set-up by Marcus Rashford, while the second was a penalty conversion by the ever-reliable Bruno Fernandes.

Unyielding United Display

United’s offensive power was on full display as they launched a staggering 33 shots towards the Wigan net. In a game that highlighted their unyielding attacking prowess, United’s superior quality was clear throughout the match. Sam Tickle, Wigan’s goalkeeper, put up a commendable performance with 12 saves, but even his efforts couldn’t stave off the Red Devils’ charge.

Crucial Victory for United

This victory holds significant value for United, considering it’s their only realistic chance of securing a trophy this season. United’s successful progression in their last 10 third-round ties in the competition, conceding only one goal, demonstrates their consistent performance and control in the FA Cup. Expressing his satisfaction, Diogo Dalot praised the team’s control of the game and voiced his confidence following the win.

Looking Ahead

With this victory, United advances to the fourth round, potentially facing either Newport County or Eastleigh. As the FA Cup competition continues, several all Premier League ties are scheduled including Manchester City’s visit to Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea hosting Aston Villa, and Newcastle travelling to Fulham. Premier League leaders Liverpool are also in the fray, set to host either Norwich or Bristol Rovers. With the stakes getting higher, football fans around the globe eagerly await the unfolding drama.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
48 mins ago
Hayden Hackney's Standout Performance and Rising Championship Stars Eyeing Premier League Moves
In the pulsating heart of the Riverside, a new star was born. Hayden Hackney, a 21-year-old midfielder from Redcar, scored the winning goal for Middlesbrough in their Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Premier League giants, Chelsea. The goal not only secured a memorable night for Boro but put Hackney squarely in the spotlight as one
Hayden Hackney's Standout Performance and Rising Championship Stars Eyeing Premier League Moves
Fabio Carvalho's Loan Move to Hull City: Humorous Announcement Steals the Spotlight
4 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho's Loan Move to Hull City: Humorous Announcement Steals the Spotlight
Speculation Surrounds Atlanta Falcons as Search for New Head Coach Begins
4 hours ago
Speculation Surrounds Atlanta Falcons as Search for New Head Coach Begins
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
2 hours ago
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
Tom Pett: A Journey from Free Agency to Cheltenham Town
2 hours ago
Tom Pett: A Journey from Free Agency to Cheltenham Town
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football
3 hours ago
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan’s Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Former Military Ruler Pervez Musharraf
1 min
Pakistan’s Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Former Military Ruler Pervez Musharraf
South Africa to Challenge Israel at ICJ Over Gaza Genocide Claims
2 mins
South Africa to Challenge Israel at ICJ Over Gaza Genocide Claims
German Police's Use of 'Southerner' Tag Criticized as Unconstitutional Racial Profiling
2 mins
German Police's Use of 'Southerner' Tag Criticized as Unconstitutional Racial Profiling
Adidas' Super Shoes Get Super Pricey: Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 Now at £450
3 mins
Adidas' Super Shoes Get Super Pricey: Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 Now at £450
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing Sparks Chaos
3 mins
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing Sparks Chaos
President Ramaphosa Confident about South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
4 mins
President Ramaphosa Confident about South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
The Unfolding Crisis in Venezuela: 69% Population Living in Poverty
5 mins
The Unfolding Crisis in Venezuela: 69% Population Living in Poverty
Global Study Unveils High Usage of Non-prescription Weight Loss Products Among Adolescents
6 mins
Global Study Unveils High Usage of Non-prescription Weight Loss Products Among Adolescents
UK Government to Rectify Post Office Scandal with New Legislation
7 mins
UK Government to Rectify Post Office Scandal with New Legislation
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
4 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
4 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
6 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
8 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
8 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
8 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
8 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
8 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app