On a day imbued with historical significance, Manchester United demonstrated a commanding performance against West Ham United, securing a decisive 3-0 victory at the revered Old Trafford. The match, occurring just two days shy of the 66th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster, saw the Red Devils rising above their competitors, West Ham, to claim the sixth spot in the EPL table.

Rasmus Hojlund: Birthday Boy with the Golden Kick

As the stadium echoed with the chants of ardent fans, Rasmus Hojlund, celebrating his 21st birthday, made a lasting impression. The young player showcased his prowess by scoring the inaugural goal of the match, setting the tone for the rest of the game. His performance was a testament to his potential and the bright future that awaits him in the world of football.

Alejandro Garnacho: The Double Whammy

Following in Hojlund’s footsteps, Alejandro Garnacho further cemented Manchester United’s dominance by netting two significant goals. His second-half brace not only sealed the victory for United but also highlighted his critical role in the team's triumph. Garnacho's impressive display of skill and consistency was instrumental in the significant win against West Ham.

In Memoriam: Honoring the Munich Air Disaster Victims

The anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster was solemnly commemorated before the game, with both team’s managers, Erik ten Hag of Manchester United and David Moyes of West Ham laying down wreaths. The club hosted 48 relatives of the eight players who tragically lost their lives in the disaster, and a fan service was held to honor them. This poignant gesture served as a reminder of the club's enduring legacy and the players who have left an indelible mark on its history.

Fun & Games: The Sprinkler Incident

Adding a dash of humor to the intense match, an amusing incident took center stage when Sky Sports' Ben Ransom and Alan Smith found themselves at the mercy of the ground’s sprinklers. Despite the groundstaff's warnings, the duo got soaked while broadcasting pitch-side, much to the amusement of those watching.

A Nod to the Past: Robin Van Persie's Appearance

The game also saw the return of former Manchester United player, Robin Van Persie, to the directors' box. The striker, who played a critical role in the team's 2013 title win, received a warm welcome from the fans. Their chants echoed throughout Old Trafford, a testament to the deep appreciation for Van Persie's significant contributions to the club.