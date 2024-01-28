Manchester United Player Ratings and Performance Review

In an electrifying match against Newport County in the FA Cup, Manchester United's players showcased a range of performances, as reflected in their individual ratings. From the goalkeeper to the substitutes, the game was a rollercoaster ride of achievements, shortcomings, and ironies.

Defensive Struggles and Triumphs

Starting with the man between the posts, Altay Bayindir turned in a decent performance, scoring a 6. Unfortunately, his efforts were betrayed by the defenders in front of him. Diogo Dalot, known for his attacking prowess, was found wanting on both ends of the pitch, resulting in a disappointing 5. The central defensive duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez had a night of mixed fortunes. Varane's inability to thwart a crucial goal saw him earning a 5. In contrast, Martinez's line-breaking passes were a sight to behold, earning him a well-deserved 7. Luke Shaw made a triumphant return from a month's absence, producing a commendable performance and scoring a 7.

Mixed Performances in Midfield

In the heart of the pitch, Casemiro started the game on a high note but lost momentum as the game wore on, culminating in a 5. Kobbie Mainoo was the star of the show, scoring his first goal for United and earning a 7, a testament to his strong season. Antony, despite scoring a goal, seemed less impressive in his overall performance, leading to a score of 5.

Attackers – Hits and Misses

Bruno Fernandes, with his clinical strike and direct passing, was a standout performer, scoring a 6. Alejandro Garnacho, however, was criticized for his decision-making, despite hitting the bar, and received a 5. Rasmus Hojlund persevered and scored late in the game, earning a well-deserved 6.

Substitutes and The Gaffer

Substitutes Willy Kambwala, Scott McTominay, and Omari Forson made positive contributions, each scoring a 6, while Harry Maguire's late cameo garnered a 5. Jonny Evans had insufficient time on the pitch to make an impact and was not rated. The United manager, despite selecting the 'reliably unreliable' Antony, ironically the scorer of the winning goal, was noted for his logical team selection and earned a 6.