Manchester United Gains Edge as PSG Slows Pursuit of Lille's Leny Yoro

As the winter transfer window draws to a close, the race for 18-year-old Lille centre-back Leny Yoro intensifies. Two football titans, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), have expressed their interest in the rising star.

However, the high asking price of 80 to 90 million euros set by Lille for a January transfer appears to have slowed down PSG's pursuit, giving Manchester United an unexpected edge.

The Price Tag Dilemma

Earlier, Lille had shown openness to the idea of selling Yoro, even lowering their asking price to a range of 50 to 60 million euros. However, Lille's President, Olivier Létang, refuted rumors of ongoing negotiations and the setting of a price for Yoro.

The high asking price, according to some reports, has made PSG reluctant to continue their pursuit, potentially postponing their efforts until the summer transfer window.

Manchester United's Opportunity

This turn of events has opened a window of opportunity for Manchester United. The club might now stand a chance to secure Yoro's services in the summer, provided there are no further developments.

As the chase for Yoro continues, it's worth noting that Manchester United has a four-strong list of centre-back targets for the summer, with Yoro prominently featuring on it.

Yoro's appeal to these top clubs is not unfounded. He has demonstrated his talent on the field with an impressive record of 10 clean sheets in 18 Ligue 1 matches and winning 69% of his aerial duels. These statistics make Yoro an enticing prospect for clubs looking to bolster their defense.

As the pursuit of Yoro heats up, Manchester United and other clubs will have to navigate the high asking price and Lille's determination to keep him for at least another campaign.