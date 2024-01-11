en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Manchester United Eyes Canadian Star Jonathan David for Potential Transfer

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:19 am EST
Manchester United Eyes Canadian Star Jonathan David for Potential Transfer

Canadian international Jonathan David, currently plying his trade at Lille, has been turning heads with his prowess in front of the goal net, scoring 10 times in various competitions this season. This impressive performance has ignited a flurry of transfer rumors, with Premier League giants, Manchester United, understood to be keeping an eagle eye on his progress.

The Red Devils’ Interest

Commonly referred to as ‘the Red Devils,’ Manchester United have reportedly shown keen interest in David and have been closely monitoring his on-field exploits. The club, under the stewardship of manager Erik ten Hag, has been on the lookout for fresh attacking options, and David’s commendable goal tally coupled with a knack for providing assists makes him an attractive prospect.

Contractual Complexities

However, the situation is complicated by the fact that David’s contract with Lille runs until 2025. This presents a crucial decision for the French club – whether to cash in on their star forward in the upcoming summer transfer window or risk losing him without a transfer fee. From January next year, David will be eligible to negotiate with non-French clubs, potentially leaving Lille empty-handed.

Transfer Timing

Despite their interest, Manchester United’s current focus is reportedly on managing player exits rather than bringing in new talent. A significant move in the winter transfer market is, therefore, less likely. It is widely expected that the Red Devils will wait until the summer to pursue David, where they may have a better chance of negotiating a favorable deal with Lille. The Canadian forward, who has also attracted attention from clubs like Aston Villa and AC Milan, is currently valued at £43 million by Transfermarkt.

0
Canada Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
3 mins ago
Drone Delivery Canada Secures Historic Approval for BVLOS Operations
In a landmark development in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology, Toronto-based firm Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) has obtained unified approval from Transport Canada for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations. This advancement enables DDC to transport medical payloads classified as dangerous goods securely and efficiently. The company’s Canary drone can now shuttle sensitive medical
Drone Delivery Canada Secures Historic Approval for BVLOS Operations
TC Energy Faces Financial and Strategic Challenges Amid Low Valuations
1 hour ago
TC Energy Faces Financial and Strategic Challenges Amid Low Valuations
Saginaw Spirit Dominates Windsor Spitfires: A Stellar Debut for Owen Beck
2 hours ago
Saginaw Spirit Dominates Windsor Spitfires: A Stellar Debut for Owen Beck
Linda Chung's New Year Holiday in Phu Quoc: A Testament to Vietnam's Tourism Recovery
7 mins ago
Linda Chung's New Year Holiday in Phu Quoc: A Testament to Vietnam's Tourism Recovery
Matty Matheson: The Bear Star's Culinary Empire Beyond Acting
26 mins ago
Matty Matheson: The Bear Star's Culinary Empire Beyond Acting
'A Nashville Wish': A Heartwarming Tale of Love, Music and Dreams Set to Charm Audiences
34 mins ago
'A Nashville Wish': A Heartwarming Tale of Love, Music and Dreams Set to Charm Audiences
Latest Headlines
World News
Cedar City Issues Water Contamination Warning: Urges Residents to Exercise Caution
2 mins
Cedar City Issues Water Contamination Warning: Urges Residents to Exercise Caution
Shehu Sani Lauds President Tinubu's Cost-Cutting Initiative
3 mins
Shehu Sani Lauds President Tinubu's Cost-Cutting Initiative
Drone Delivery Canada Secures Historic Approval for BVLOS Operations
3 mins
Drone Delivery Canada Secures Historic Approval for BVLOS Operations
Sarawak Premier Supports Recovery of Hero Burnt in Rescue Attempt
4 mins
Sarawak Premier Supports Recovery of Hero Burnt in Rescue Attempt
Stephen Blakely: Breaking Stoma Stigma, One TikTok Video at a Time
4 mins
Stephen Blakely: Breaking Stoma Stigma, One TikTok Video at a Time
Australian Open Draw: De Minaur Set for Tough Start Against Raonic
4 mins
Australian Open Draw: De Minaur Set for Tough Start Against Raonic
Surviving TTP: A Mother's Battle, A Story of Hope and Plasma Donations
5 mins
Surviving TTP: A Mother's Battle, A Story of Hope and Plasma Donations
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Second Term, Stresses Importance of Democracy
5 mins
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Second Term, Stresses Importance of Democracy
Political Uproar and Protests in Bihar Following Gang-Rape of Mahadalit Minors in Patna
5 mins
Political Uproar and Protests in Bihar Following Gang-Rape of Mahadalit Minors in Patna
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
20 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app