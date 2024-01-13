Manchester United Eyes Benfica’s Joao Neves for Potential Transfer

Manchester United, the Premier League giant, is reportedly eyeing Joao Neves, Benfica’s young midfield sensation, as their next potential recruit. The 19-year-old Portuguese international has been making waves in Europe with his impressive performances and is a regular fixture in Benfica’s starting line-up. With his deep-lying midfield role, Neves exhibits robust tackling abilities, insightful game reading, adept passing skills, and a penchant for netting crucial goals, notably against Sporting Lisbon. His prodigious talent has garnered attention from Manchester United, who are keen to infuse fresh blood into their squad.

The Neves and Benfica Bond

Neves, despite his tender age, has already earned his first caps for the Portuguese national team, further cementing his burgeoning reputation. His contract with Benfica, which runs until 2028, includes a hefty €120m release clause. However, the club’s manager, Roger Schmidt, has publicly declared that Benfica has no intention of parting ways with key players like Neves or defender Antonio Silva during the current transfer window, suggesting a strong bond between the player and the club.

Manchester United’s Persistent Pursuit

Despite Benfica’s firm stance, Manchester United remains undeterred in their quest to bring one of Europe’s most promising midfield talents to Old Trafford. The Red Devils are reportedly preparing to enter negotiations with Benfica, illustrating their commitment to investing in young talents and shaping the future of the club. This pending dialogue could potentially set the stage for a fascinating transfer saga.

Another Deal on the Horizon?

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Manchester United is also in talks with Benfica over the transfer of Alvaro Fernandez, a young left-back currently on loan at Granada. This emerging development could potentially smooth the way for improved relations between the two clubs and pave the way for future negotiations, including the possible transfer of Neves.