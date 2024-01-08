Manchester United Duo May Join African Cup of Nations Under CAF Regulations

The Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) regulations may open a window of opportunity for Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri and Amad Diallo to participate in the upcoming African Cup of Nations. Despite not being currently enlisted in the Tunisian and Ivory Coast squads, the possibility of an unexpected call-up remains due to CAF’s provision allowing squad replacements in the event of player injuries.

CAF Regulations: A Glimmer of Hope

The CAF’s regulations provide the teams with the liberty to replace a seriously injured player within 24 hours before their first match. This provision could potentially see Mejbri and Diallo making a late entry into the tournament. However, their participation hinges on their acceptance of the late invitation, a decision that remains uncertain at this point.

United Players in African Cup of Nations

Another player from Manchester United, Andre Onana, is already confirmed to represent Cameroon in the tournament, which begins on January 13th. With the potential inclusion of Mejbri and Diallo, the Red Devils could have a strong presence in the African Cup of Nations, showcasing the global reach and talent diversity of the club.

Unpredictability Adds to the Excitement

The uncertainty surrounding the participation of Mejbri and Diallo adds an element of unpredictability to the tournament, raising the stakes and heightening the anticipation among football enthusiasts worldwide. As the countdown to the African Cup of Nations begins, fans and players alike eagerly await the unfolding of this potential twist in the tale.

