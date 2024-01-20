Manchester United Appoints Omar Berrada as New CEO in Major Restructuring Move

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, in a significant stride towards restructuring Manchester United, has appointed Omar Berrada as the new CEO. Berrada, a stalwart of the football industry, is leaving his position as the Chief Football Operations Officer for Manchester City to assume this new role.

His appointment comes in the wake of the interim service rendered by Patrick Stewart and the exit of Richard Arnold.

Legacy at Manchester City

During Berrada's 13-year tenure at Manchester City, he played a vital role in the club's financial success and on-field accomplishments, including a remarkable Treble victory. His contribution was particularly crucial in the high-profile signing of Erling Haaland in the summer of 2022, a testament to his strategic acumen and negotiation skills.

Joint Decision by Ratcliffe and The Glazer Family

The decision to bring Berrada on board was made jointly by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family, with Ratcliffe's company, Ineos, initially targeting Berrada for the position. His appointment marks a significant turning point in the club's restructuring process, aligning with Ratcliffe's vision of a stronger and more successful Manchester United.

Berrada's Resignation and Manchester City's Response

Manchester City has acknowledged Berrada's resignation, expressing understanding for his desire to take on a new challenge. The club extended its gratitude for his contributions and conveyed its best wishes for his future endeavors. Berrada's departure is a testament to his desire for professional growth and contribution to the world of football.

Berrada's Career: From Barcelona to Manchester United

Prior to stepping into his role at Manchester City, Berrada served as the Head of Sponsorship at Barcelona. His extensive experience in sports industry sponsorship and media rights is highly valued, as highlighted in his profile on City's website. His appointment as CEO of Manchester United is expected to bring a wealth of industry knowledge and strategic leadership to the club.