Manchester United Aim to Close the Gap on Top Five in Clash Against Resilient Luton Town

Manchester United, on a roll with three consecutive Premier League victories, travel to Luton Town's Kenilworth Road this Sunday. With Tottenham's recent loss to Wolves, United has a chance to close the gap to within three points of fifth place. However, Luton, despite their recent loss to bottom-dwelling Sheffield United, has shown notable success at home in their fight against relegation.

United's Resurgent Form

Erik ten Hag's United remains unbeaten in 2024, and their impressive away win at Aston Villa last weekend showcases their growing strength. Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, and Lisandro Martinez are ruled out, and Luke Shaw faces a fitness race ahead of the game.

The United lineup is as follows: Onana (GK) -- Lindelof, Maguire, Varane, Dalot -- Casemiro, Mainoo -- Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford -- Hojlund.

Luton's Home Fortress

Luton, with a 3-4-3 formation, presents a tough challenge for United. Their lineup includes: Kaminski (GK) -- Burke, Osho, Bell -- Ogbene, Barkley, Lokonga, Doughty -- Townsend, Adebayo, Morris.

Rob Edwards' side has performed well at home this season, with former Manchester United players Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong potentially starting against their former club. Although Luton recently lost to Sheffield United, their home performances have been commendable.

Champions League Push

With the second half of the season underway, United is looking to push for the Champions League places. Maintaining their winning run is crucial, and they will have to overcome Luton's resilient home form. The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. local time and will be available to viewers in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

In summary, Manchester United faces Luton Town at Kenilworth Road as they aim to build on their recent success and continue their push for a Champions League spot. While Luton suffered a setback against Sheffield United, their home form remains strong, making this an intriguing encounter.