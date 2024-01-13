en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Manchester City’s Goalkeeper Ederson Sustains Serious Injury Early in Game Against Newcastle United

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
Manchester City’s Goalkeeper Ederson Sustains Serious Injury Early in Game Against Newcastle United

In a shocking turn of events during the early minutes of the Premier League match at St James’ Park, Manchester City’s goalkeeper, Ederson, sustained a serious injury. The incident, which took place only three minutes into the game, occurred when Ederson, in an attempt to thwart a scoring opportunity by Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff, collided with Longstaff and his own teammate, Kyle Walker.

Ederson’s Injury and Immediate Aftermath

Despite medical attention on the pitch and an attempt to continue, Ederson visibly struggled with discomfort, nearly leading to a Newcastle scoring chance. His inability to carry on became apparent when he collapsed again. Just within the eighth minute of the game, he had to be substituted, with Stefan Ortega stepping into the fray.

Impact on Manchester City

The injury comes as a significant concern for Manchester City. They are already dealing with a depleted squad due to several key players being sidelined with injuries, including John Stones and Erling Haaland. Haaland, in particular, is not expected to return before the end of January. Consequently, the extent of Ederson’s injury could potentially have severe implications for the team’s performance in upcoming matches.

Uncertainty Surrounding Ederson’s Condition

The severity of Ederson’s injury remains unclear. However, he was seen in considerable pain as he left the pitch. This injury marks the second one for Manchester City this season under similar circumstances, with John Stones being the earlier casualty. As Manchester City and fans await further medical tests and developments, the incident echoes the need for more robust measures to prevent unnecessary injuries in games.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
26 seconds ago
Reading vs Port Vale Match Abandoned Amid Fan Protest Against Club Owner
Yesterday, a League One football fixture took a dramatic turn as a protest against Reading FC’s owner, Dai Yongge, disrupted and ultimately led to the abandonment of the match against Port Vale, 16 minutes into the game. The clash, held at Select Car Leasing Stadium, was marred by the unprecedented protest staged by Reading fans,
Reading vs Port Vale Match Abandoned Amid Fan Protest Against Club Owner
Drake Bulldogs Secure Dominating Victory Over Valparaiso in Women's Basketball
3 mins ago
Drake Bulldogs Secure Dominating Victory Over Valparaiso in Women's Basketball
Net Worths of the Richest NHL Players: More than Just Ice Hockey
3 mins ago
Net Worths of the Richest NHL Players: More than Just Ice Hockey
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
2 mins ago
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
Kevin De Bruyne Shines in Manchester City's Win Over Newcastle United
2 mins ago
Kevin De Bruyne Shines in Manchester City's Win Over Newcastle United
Boston Bruins' Swayman and Pastrnak Selected for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
2 mins ago
Boston Bruins' Swayman and Pastrnak Selected for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
Latest Headlines
World News
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
19 seconds
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
Reading vs Port Vale Match Abandoned Amid Fan Protest Against Club Owner
27 seconds
Reading vs Port Vale Match Abandoned Amid Fan Protest Against Club Owner
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
2 mins
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
Kevin De Bruyne Shines in Manchester City's Win Over Newcastle United
2 mins
Kevin De Bruyne Shines in Manchester City's Win Over Newcastle United
Boston Bruins' Swayman and Pastrnak Selected for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
2 mins
Boston Bruins' Swayman and Pastrnak Selected for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
Walmaart Tomaah's Suicide: Tragedy Sparks Online Curiosity and Police Investigation
3 mins
Walmaart Tomaah's Suicide: Tragedy Sparks Online Curiosity and Police Investigation
Drake Bulldogs Secure Dominating Victory Over Valparaiso in Women's Basketball
3 mins
Drake Bulldogs Secure Dominating Victory Over Valparaiso in Women's Basketball
Former President Donald Trump Arrested, Indicted on Multiple Charges
3 mins
Former President Donald Trump Arrested, Indicted on Multiple Charges
Net Worths of the Richest NHL Players: More than Just Ice Hockey
3 mins
Net Worths of the Richest NHL Players: More than Just Ice Hockey
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app