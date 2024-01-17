Manchester City's Abu Dhabi Cup: A Global Platform for Youth Football

The fifth edition of the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup is set to kick off on 17-18 February 2024 at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Over 2,000 players from more than 160 teams are expected to participate, with teams hailing from 13 different countries. This event marks a significant expansion from the record-setting 2023 tournament which attracted over 1,700 players and 6,000 fans.
A Platform for Youth Development
Organized by Manchester City FC and backed by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Department of Culture of Tourism, the Abu Dhabi Cup is not just a tournament, but a platform to inspire and develop young football talent from around the globe. In its fifth year, the tournament will introduce new teams and categories, including an increased number of divisions for girls' clubs, mirroring the rising interest in women's football worldwide.
More Than Just Football
The event promises to be an action-packed weekend for both players and spectators. The City village will offer a variety of activities and food options, transforming the tournament into a family-friendly festival. Yet, the real draw remains the football. Teams across various age groups will compete for the coveted City Cup. Winners from each age group will enter a live draw for an all-expense paid trip to Manchester, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.
Manchester City FC’s Commitment to Football
Manchester City FC’s involvement in the Abu Dhabi Cup is a testament to its commitment to fostering inclusive and responsible football development. The club, widely regarded for its extensive and sustainable operations in football, sees the tournament as a crucial part of its global outreach. This initiative comes at a time when Manchester City FC is making headlines with its pursuit of a fourth consecutive Premier League title and a Champions League last 16 tie against FC Copenhagen. The club's engagement in the Abu Dhabi Cup serves as a reminder of its dedication to both excellence on the field and the nurturing of future talent off it.