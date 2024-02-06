Manchester City Nears Acquisition of Girona's Star Player, Sávio

Manchester City is reportedly on the brink of acquiring the promising Ligue 2 player, Sávio, from Girona, with the deal expected to be finalized in the upcoming days. Currently on loan from Troyes, Sávio's performance at Girona has been substantial, contributing seven goals in 25 appearances.

A Sought-After Player

Despite the club's assertion that no official agreement has been reached, negotiations between Manchester City and Girona are understood to be in advanced stages. Sávio, who has been a pivotal figure in Girona's title race challenge, has garnered interest from other clubs, including FC Barcelona. However, Manchester City seems to be in pole position to secure the young player's services.

A Strategic Acquisition

The acquisition of Sávio is part of the City Football Group's broader player negotiation strategy. Troyes and Girona are both subsidiaries of this organization, with Manchester City being the flagship club. The 19-year-old Brazilian, who has played 23 times for Girona in La Liga this season, scoring five goals and adding seven assists, is set to stay at Girona until the summer before transitioning to Manchester City.

Looking Ahead

According to insider information shared with ESPN, there has been significant progress in Manchester City's attempt to transfer Sávio to their team. The current plan is for Sávio to join Manchester City for the preseason, after which the club will assess his future with the team, including the possibility of a return to Girona on loan for the next season.