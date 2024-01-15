Manchester Aldermen Mull Over Fisher Cats Baseball Team’s Sale

In a significant decision that may shape the future of New Hampshire’s beloved Fisher Cats baseball team, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen are contemplating the approval of the team’s sale to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH). The board needs a simple majority vote to confirm the transaction, originally declared last month, in line with the 2005 Management and Operations Agreement.

DBH: A New Era for Fisher Cats

DBH, which presently owns or is in the process of acquiring numerous teams across the nation, including affiliates of the Boston Red Sox, is set to take over the Fisher Cats. The team’s lease with Manchester stretches till 2035, offering an extension opportunity till 2039. The Fisher Cats will continue to be the affiliate of the Blue Jays and will persist in playing their home games at the Delta Dental Stadium.

Due Diligence and Future Plans

Throughout the 60-day due diligence period concluding on January 23, DBH has demonstrated substantial resources to meet the Fisher Cats’ commitments to Manchester. DBH intends to assume all contractual responsibilities and has plans to utilize the stadium for increased community events. They also plan to retain the team’s local management and staff, ensuring continuity and stability.

Fisher Cats: A Legacy of Success

The Fisher Cats’ 20-year history is marked by considerable success, pulling in notable attendance and propelling over 150 players to the major leagues. Their achievements include clinching the Eastern League championships thrice. This legacy, coupled with the potential new ownership, paints an optimistic picture for the Fisher Cats’ future.