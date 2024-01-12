en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:01 pm EST
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success

In the heartland of New Zealand’s rugby scene, a metamorphosis is underway. The Manawatū Turbos, stewarded by coach Mike Rogers, are grappling with the daunting task of enhancing their performance and overcoming defensive frailties. The Turbos and their fans are not strangers to challenges, and this time, they’re hoping for a turnaround.

Addressing Defensive Challenges

Rogers, free from the distractions that marred the previous year, is laser-focused on rectifying the defensive issues that have plagued the team. The return of many of last year’s players may serve as a double-edged sword: familiarity and camaraderie on one side, the ghost of past performance on the other. Rogers is hopeful, citing new coaches, fatigue, and an ingrained attitude of losing as factors from the previous season that can be rectified.

Long-term Development and the Manawatū Academy

Rogers isn’t just looking at the short term. He’s laying the groundwork for long-term development. At the heart of this is the Manawatū Academy, led by Lifeimi Mafi. The academy is gearing up to nurture future players and enhance coaching skills across all levels in the region, thereby contributing to a sustainable future for the Turbos.

Player Recruitment and Departures

While local talent remains a priority for recruitment, the team’s budget constraints mean not all players will be on full contracts. Among the new signings is Misinale ‘Epenisa from Tonga A, showcasing the Turbos’ knack for scouting talent. However, the team faces the loss of players such as Nehe Milner-Skudder, who has taken a role in Wellington, and others who have joined clubs abroad. This has left specific vacancies in the team, and the expanded Pacific Nations Cup also raises questions about player availability during the NPC season.

Despite the hurdles, there is a sense of optimism in the Turbos’ camp. The focus is on repairing the team’s performance and ensuring a stronger defence for the upcoming season. With Rogers at the helm, the Manawatū Turbos are looking to transform their challenges into opportunities for growth and success.

0
New Zealand Rugby Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

New Zealand

See more
50 mins ago
Billy Stairmand: From National Championships to Paris Olympics
Eight-time national surfing champion Billy Stairmand has set his sights on the Paris Olympic Games, kick-starting the year with a strong showing at the national surfing championships in Dunedin. Gunning for his ninth title at the St Clair Beach, Stairmand is not just riding the waves but also the pressure of the high-stakes year ahead.
Billy Stairmand: From National Championships to Paris Olympics
Heat and Power Woes Disrupt Wellington's Goldilocks Rail Network: What Commuters Need to Know
3 hours ago
Heat and Power Woes Disrupt Wellington's Goldilocks Rail Network: What Commuters Need to Know
Coroner Links Substance Abuse to Declining Mental Health in Tragic Police Shooting of Jerrim Toms
3 hours ago
Coroner Links Substance Abuse to Declining Mental Health in Tragic Police Shooting of Jerrim Toms
Name Change Controversy: Waimarino Adventure Park Expresses Concern
1 hour ago
Name Change Controversy: Waimarino Adventure Park Expresses Concern
Dry Spell Raises South Island Fire Risk to Unprecedented Levels - FENZ Urges Caution
3 hours ago
Dry Spell Raises South Island Fire Risk to Unprecedented Levels - FENZ Urges Caution
Arrest Made in Porirua After Shooting Incident - Police Investigation Underway
3 hours ago
Arrest Made in Porirua After Shooting Incident - Police Investigation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
1 min
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
2 mins
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
5 mins
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
5 mins
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
7 mins
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
8 mins
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
9 mins
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
9 mins
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
10 mins
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app