en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Manavjit Singh Sandhu Alleges Bias After Equipment Failure in Kuwait: An Olympic Spot at Stake?

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Manavjit Singh Sandhu Alleges Bias After Equipment Failure in Kuwait: An Olympic Spot at Stake?

Indian trap shooter, Manavjit Singh Sandhu, found himself at the center of a controversy during the Asian Qualifiers in Kuwait. An unexpected failure in the equipment test led to his disqualification, potentially costing India an Olympic spot.

The incident has sparked allegations of bias against India, with the shooter himself leading the charge. The repercussions of this occurrence are far from insignificant, as they might affect India’s representation in the upcoming 2024 Olympics.

A Sudden Setback

Sandhu, a seasoned shooter and the 2006 World Championships gold medalist, experienced a major setback when his gun stock failed the equipment control test. The failure resulted in his immediate disqualification, leaving him, his supporters, and potentially the whole nation in a state of bewilderment and disappointment.

Allegations of Bias

In the aftermath of the disqualification, Sandhu raised accusations of bias against the Tournament Director. He stated that his disqualification was unjustified and that he was not provided with a clear reason for the failure of his equipment. These allegations hint at a grave issue within the sport, casting a shadow over the fairness of the competition and the treatment of Indian athletes in international platforms.

Aftermath and Public Response

The incident has not gone unnoticed. Sandhu’s concerns were detailed in an interview with Nikhil Naz, a consulting editor. Furthermore, the situation has garnered significant attention on social media platforms like Twitter, with the topic circulating under the hashtag #ManavjitSandhu. Despite the setback, Sandhu remains undeterred. He plans to challenge his disqualification and has already received support from the Senior Vice-President of the National Rifle Association of India, Kalikesh Singhdeo.

0
India Olympics Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
7 mins ago
President Droupadi Murmu's Northeast Tour: A Blend of Sports, Development, and Culture
President Droupadi Murmu is all set to make a significant visit to the states of Meghalaya and Assam from January 15 to 17, 2024. A shining example of commitment to the development of the Northeast region of India, her itinerary includes several inaugurations, addresses, and foundation laying for new projects. Championing Sports and Community Empowerment
President Droupadi Murmu's Northeast Tour: A Blend of Sports, Development, and Culture
Maldivian President Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal
18 mins ago
Maldivian President Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal
Unraveling the Secret Behind India U-19 Cricket Team's Consistent Success
22 mins ago
Unraveling the Secret Behind India U-19 Cricket Team's Consistent Success
Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Pongal: A Nod to India's Cultural Diversity
13 mins ago
Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Pongal: A Nod to India's Cultural Diversity
Rahul Gandhi's Justice Drive: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Commences from Manipur
17 mins ago
Rahul Gandhi's Justice Drive: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Commences from Manipur
13-Year Separation Ends in Joyous Reunion at Gangasagar Mela
18 mins ago
13-Year Separation Ends in Joyous Reunion at Gangasagar Mela
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Open 2024: Chris O'Connell's Epic Comeback Triumph in First Round
5 mins
Australian Open 2024: Chris O'Connell's Epic Comeback Triumph in First Round
China Makes Waves in Winter Sports with First International Ice Sailing Competition
6 mins
China Makes Waves in Winter Sports with First International Ice Sailing Competition
Decoding the 'Second Brain': Glial Cells' Crucial Role in Digestion
6 mins
Decoding the 'Second Brain': Glial Cells' Crucial Role in Digestion
Japan's Top Officials Congratulate Taiwan's President-Elect, Signifying Close Ties
10 mins
Japan's Top Officials Congratulate Taiwan's President-Elect, Signifying Close Ties
Movano Health's Evie Ring: A Pioneering Health Tracker for Women
10 mins
Movano Health's Evie Ring: A Pioneering Health Tracker for Women
Taiwan's Election Outcome: Victory for Lai Ching-te and Implications for Taiwan-China Relations
14 mins
Taiwan's Election Outcome: Victory for Lai Ching-te and Implications for Taiwan-China Relations
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: A Transformative Phase in Cancer Treatment
14 mins
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: A Transformative Phase in Cancer Treatment
Lai Ching-te: Taiwan's New President at the Helm amid Political Tensions
16 mins
Lai Ching-te: Taiwan's New President at the Helm amid Political Tensions
Rahul Gandhi's Justice Drive: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Commences from Manipur
17 mins
Rahul Gandhi's Justice Drive: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Commences from Manipur
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
1 hour
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app