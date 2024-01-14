Manavjit Singh Sandhu Alleges Bias After Equipment Failure in Kuwait: An Olympic Spot at Stake?

Indian trap shooter, Manavjit Singh Sandhu, found himself at the center of a controversy during the Asian Qualifiers in Kuwait. An unexpected failure in the equipment test led to his disqualification, potentially costing India an Olympic spot.

The incident has sparked allegations of bias against India, with the shooter himself leading the charge. The repercussions of this occurrence are far from insignificant, as they might affect India’s representation in the upcoming 2024 Olympics.

A Sudden Setback

Sandhu, a seasoned shooter and the 2006 World Championships gold medalist, experienced a major setback when his gun stock failed the equipment control test. The failure resulted in his immediate disqualification, leaving him, his supporters, and potentially the whole nation in a state of bewilderment and disappointment.

Allegations of Bias

In the aftermath of the disqualification, Sandhu raised accusations of bias against the Tournament Director. He stated that his disqualification was unjustified and that he was not provided with a clear reason for the failure of his equipment. These allegations hint at a grave issue within the sport, casting a shadow over the fairness of the competition and the treatment of Indian athletes in international platforms.

Aftermath and Public Response

The incident has not gone unnoticed. Sandhu’s concerns were detailed in an interview with Nikhil Naz, a consulting editor. Furthermore, the situation has garnered significant attention on social media platforms like Twitter, with the topic circulating under the hashtag #ManavjitSandhu. Despite the setback, Sandhu remains undeterred. He plans to challenge his disqualification and has already received support from the Senior Vice-President of the National Rifle Association of India, Kalikesh Singhdeo.