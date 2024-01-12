Man Tattoos Europe’s Alleged Tallest Floodlight on His Leg

In a singular fusion of sports fanaticism and personal symbolism, 23-year-old Max Mckeown from Cardiff has immortalized an unusual icon on his skin: a 150ft tall floodlight towering over the north-eastern corner of Swansea Rugby Club’s St Helens stadium. This floodlight, rumored to be the tallest freestanding structure of its kind in Europe, holds a special significance for Max, far beyond its architectural stature.

A Beacon in the Night

One fateful night, Max found himself lost in Swansea, bereft of a phone, and with only the city’s dimly lit streets for company. It was then that the towering floodlight served as a beacon, guiding him back home. From that moment, the floodlight became an unwavering part of his identity, a symbol of guidance and resilience amidst the chaos of the world.

From Joke to Tattoo

Max’s unusual affinity for the floodlight soon became a running joke among his friends. His Instagram feed filled with quirky floodlight content, and he even featured it on his dating profile. This unusual choice of interest piqued the curiosity of his now-partner, leading to a relationship that has been going strong for two and a half years.

In 2021, Max decided to bring a definitive end to the jests. Despite not being a fan of tattoos, he marked his bond with the floodlight permanently, getting a black-and-white tattoo of the iconic structure inked on his calf.

The Tallest Floodlight: Fact or Fiction?

While the floodlight’s claim to being the tallest freestanding structure of its kind in Europe is unverified, it certainly was a remarkable feat in 1964, when it was erected. David Dow from Swansea RFC acknowledges its monumental stature at the time but notes that its current record-holding status is uncertain.

Max, displaying his characteristic humor, jests that should the claim prove false, he might get a correcting footnote tattooed on his other leg. His story, while amusing, is a testament to human resilience, the power of humor, and the extraordinary significance we can find in the most unexpected places.