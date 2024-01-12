en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Man Tattoos Europe’s Alleged Tallest Floodlight on His Leg

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
Man Tattoos Europe’s Alleged Tallest Floodlight on His Leg

In a singular fusion of sports fanaticism and personal symbolism, 23-year-old Max Mckeown from Cardiff has immortalized an unusual icon on his skin: a 150ft tall floodlight towering over the north-eastern corner of Swansea Rugby Club’s St Helens stadium. This floodlight, rumored to be the tallest freestanding structure of its kind in Europe, holds a special significance for Max, far beyond its architectural stature.

A Beacon in the Night

One fateful night, Max found himself lost in Swansea, bereft of a phone, and with only the city’s dimly lit streets for company. It was then that the towering floodlight served as a beacon, guiding him back home. From that moment, the floodlight became an unwavering part of his identity, a symbol of guidance and resilience amidst the chaos of the world.

From Joke to Tattoo

Max’s unusual affinity for the floodlight soon became a running joke among his friends. His Instagram feed filled with quirky floodlight content, and he even featured it on his dating profile. This unusual choice of interest piqued the curiosity of his now-partner, leading to a relationship that has been going strong for two and a half years.

In 2021, Max decided to bring a definitive end to the jests. Despite not being a fan of tattoos, he marked his bond with the floodlight permanently, getting a black-and-white tattoo of the iconic structure inked on his calf.

The Tallest Floodlight: Fact or Fiction?

While the floodlight’s claim to being the tallest freestanding structure of its kind in Europe is unverified, it certainly was a remarkable feat in 1964, when it was erected. David Dow from Swansea RFC acknowledges its monumental stature at the time but notes that its current record-holding status is uncertain.

Max, displaying his characteristic humor, jests that should the claim prove false, he might get a correcting footnote tattooed on his other leg. His story, while amusing, is a testament to human resilience, the power of humor, and the extraordinary significance we can find in the most unexpected places.

0
Lifestyle Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
16 mins ago
Anas Saba: Unveiling Nashville's Culinary Diversity through 'Hidden Gems'
In the heart of Tennessee, Nashville native Anas Saba is using his Instagram account, Nashville Hidden Gems, to spotlight a side of Music City that often goes unnoticed: its diverse, immigrant-owned restaurants. A son of Yemeni immigrants, Saba has garnered a significant online following, with his account boasting over 75,000 followers. Through recommendations, keen observations,
Anas Saba: Unveiling Nashville's Culinary Diversity through 'Hidden Gems'
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton Mark Daughter Minnie's First Birthday: A Celebration of Love, Style, and Parenthood
52 mins ago
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton Mark Daughter Minnie's First Birthday: A Celebration of Love, Style, and Parenthood
Aldi's Whiskys Make a Mark at the Scotch Whisky Masters, Delivering Quality at Affordable Prices
54 mins ago
Aldi's Whiskys Make a Mark at the Scotch Whisky Masters, Delivering Quality at Affordable Prices
CSMIA Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels with Record Passenger Traffic
24 mins ago
CSMIA Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels with Record Passenger Traffic
Molson Coors to Host Earnings Call Webcast, Emphasizes Diverse Portfolio and ESG Commitment
33 mins ago
Molson Coors to Host Earnings Call Webcast, Emphasizes Diverse Portfolio and ESG Commitment
Peterborough Vegan Market Rings in the New Year with its First Event
51 mins ago
Peterborough Vegan Market Rings in the New Year with its First Event
Latest Headlines
World News
Vrendon 'Vren' Lin Joins RRQ Hoshi: A New Chapter in Indonesian Esports
13 seconds
Vrendon 'Vren' Lin Joins RRQ Hoshi: A New Chapter in Indonesian Esports
Zambian President Hichilema Praises DRC's Post-Election Peace
43 seconds
Zambian President Hichilema Praises DRC's Post-Election Peace
Natashja Wilson: Breaking the Silence on Pelvic Organ Prolapse
1 min
Natashja Wilson: Breaking the Silence on Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Jimmy Fallon Finds Comedy in Chris Christie's Campaign Suspension
2 mins
Jimmy Fallon Finds Comedy in Chris Christie's Campaign Suspension
Zambia's Political Landscape: Mweetwa's Warning to Opposition Parties
2 mins
Zambia's Political Landscape: Mweetwa's Warning to Opposition Parties
Tejasvi Surya's Controversial Remarks Stir Debate Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration
4 mins
Tejasvi Surya's Controversial Remarks Stir Debate Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration
Indian Prime Minister's Spiritual Journey: A Confluence of Religion and Politics
4 mins
Indian Prime Minister's Spiritual Journey: A Confluence of Religion and Politics
Israel Retaliates by Reducing Essential Goods to West Bank Amid Genocide Accusations
4 mins
Israel Retaliates by Reducing Essential Goods to West Bank Amid Genocide Accusations
Bishop Pabillo Voices Opposition to Signature Campaign for Constitutional Amendments
5 mins
Bishop Pabillo Voices Opposition to Signature Campaign for Constitutional Amendments
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
58 mins
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
19 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app