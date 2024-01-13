en English
Crime

Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery of Jeepney Driver in Manila

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
A dramatic robbery attempt was foiled on Friday, in Manila, when a man identified as Felix Brillante Babon, allegedly tried to rob a jeepney driver at knifepoint. The incident occurred along the bustling Ramon Magsaysay Boulevard in Sta. Mesa, Manila. The driver, showing remarkable courage, managed to escape the situation and sought immediate help from the police.

The Standoff and Arrest

Following a tense standoff, Babon was shot in the leg by a responding police officer and was subsequently arrested. The suspect, a known member of a criminal gang, was found in possession of a knife, cash, and a coin purse. Post-incident investigations revealed that Babon has a previous record of robbery and snatching in Antipolo City.

Charges and Consequences

As a result of his alleged actions, Babon is set to face charges for robbery, illegal possession of a bladed weapon, and direct assault. The incident was reported on a news program with Job Manahan as the correspondent. The coverage, which aired on Saturday, January 13, 2024, brought to light the quick thinking of the driver and the prompt action by the local police force.

Other News Highlights

On a lighter note, the report also touched upon other unrelated news items. Fans at the Asia-Pacific Predator League were charmed by performances from Sarah G and SB19. In sports, Australia’s commendable performance in the Asian Cup was highlighted. The PSA Awards saw honors being conferred on distinguished athletes. Adie’s new rendition of ‘Closer You and I’ brought pleasure to many a listener, while a report on nightly riots by teens in Paombong ended the coverage on a more serious note.

Crime Philippines Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

