Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery of Jeepney Driver in Manila

A dramatic robbery attempt was foiled on Friday, in Manila, when a man identified as Felix Brillante Babon, allegedly tried to rob a jeepney driver at knifepoint. The incident occurred along the bustling Ramon Magsaysay Boulevard in Sta. Mesa, Manila. The driver, showing remarkable courage, managed to escape the situation and sought immediate help from the police.

The Standoff and Arrest

Following a tense standoff, Babon was shot in the leg by a responding police officer and was subsequently arrested. The suspect, a known member of a criminal gang, was found in possession of a knife, cash, and a coin purse. Post-incident investigations revealed that Babon has a previous record of robbery and snatching in Antipolo City.

Charges and Consequences

As a result of his alleged actions, Babon is set to face charges for robbery, illegal possession of a bladed weapon, and direct assault. The incident was reported on a news program with Job Manahan as the correspondent. The coverage, which aired on Saturday, January 13, 2024, brought to light the quick thinking of the driver and the prompt action by the local police force.

