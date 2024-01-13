en English
South Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns Explore Loan Move for Junior Mendieta Amid Esquivel’s Arrival

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
Mamelodi Sundowns Explore Loan Move for Junior Mendieta Amid Esquivel’s Arrival

South African football giant, Mamelodi Sundowns, is reportedly considering a loan move for its foreign midfielder, Junior Mendieta. Junior Mendieta, who moved from Stellenbosch FC at the start of the season, has since adorned the yellow jersey 16 times. However, despite his contributions, the club is exploring a loan for Mendieta, especially in the light of the expected arrival of South American midfielder, Matias Esquivel.

Mendieta’s Future Amid Esquivel’s Arrival

Mendieta, who has had a rollercoaster journey with Sundowns marred with injury problems, may have to give way to his compatriot Esquivel. The latter is set to arrive from the Argentine side Club Atlético Lanús in a deal worth R46 million. This development has necessitated a potential reshuffling of foreign spots in the team, with Mendieta appearing to be the likely candidate for a loan move.

Negotiations with Stellenbosch and City

Two Cape Town-based teams, City and Stellenbosch, have expressed interest in acquiring Mendieta on loan. The proposed arrangement would involve sharing the player’s salary between the lending and receiving clubs. This move aims to keep Mendieta active and fit for potential CAF Champions League involvement later in the year.

Sundowns’ Performance Under Mokwena

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns continue to perform strongly under the stewardship of coach Rhulani Mokwena. The team leads their Champions League group and maintains a top-notch position in the league. Mokwena, known for his emphasis on consistency and process over entitlement, believes in the team’s strength and potential to continue delivering impressive performances.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

