Football

Mamelodi Sundowns Bolster Defence with Zuko Mdunyelwa Signing

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:59 pm EST
In a major announcement, Mamelodi Sundowns, the reigning DStv Premiership champions, have confirmed the acquisition of Chippa United defender, Zuko Mdunyelwa. The signing, ahead of the January transfer window, is in line with Sundowns’ continued solid performance in the new season. Their impressive record includes victories in 11 of their initial league games and a solitary draw. Furthermore, they clinched the African Football League title by overcoming Wydad Casablanca 3-2 in a nail-biting aggregate in October 2023.

Sundowns’ Strategic Acquisitions

Earlier in this season, Sundowns had already made some significant acquisitions, including talents such as Lucas Ribeiro, Thapelo Maseko, Lesiba Nku, and Junior Mendieta. The addition of Mdunyelwa, a 24-year-old defender, marks the first mid-season reinforcement for Sundowns. Having played for Chippa United for three seasons, Mdunyelwa has made 58 appearances, attracting interest from other clubs last season. His reputation as a versatile full-back has cemented his place in the football fraternity.

Competing for the Right-Back Position

Mdunyelwa will now vie for the right-back position with existing players Khuliso Mudau and Thapelo Morena, both of whom have made it to the Bafana Bafana squad for the forthcoming AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast. This competition is expected to add depth and dynamism to the Sundowns’ backline, thereby strengthening their defense.

Upcoming Matches and Challenges

The next challenge for Mamelodi Sundowns is their match against Polokwane City at Loftus Stadium. This comes after their prior scheduled match with Moroka Swallows was aborted due to unresolved issues within the Swallows’ camp.

Football South Africa Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

