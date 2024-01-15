en English
Social Issues

Mama Joy: South Africa’s Superfan’s Viral Journey to Africa Cup of Nations

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
Mama Joy: South Africa’s Superfan’s Viral Journey to Africa Cup of Nations

In an act of unwavering dedication, Mama Joy, the well-known South African superfan, journeyed to Côte d’Ivoire to rally behind the Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations. The distinct South African attire she donned for her departure, documented and shared on social media, has since gone viral, making her a trending topic across various platforms.

An Icon in the World of Sports

Mama Joy’s relentless spirit and love for sports have previously earned her the title of ‘Personality of the Year’ at the Sport Industry Awards. Her recent trip to Côte d’Ivoire has added yet another feather to her cap, invoking a wave of admiration and curiosity alike.

The Funding Question

While Mama Joy’s unwavering support for the Bafana Bafana is applauded, her travels have led to speculation about the source of her funding. This curiosity was especially piqued after an incident at the Rugby World Cup in France in 2023 when her hotel bill was allegedly over R10,000 per night.

Mixed Reactions from The Public

As the news of Mama Joy’s trip to Côte d’Ivoire spread, the public’s reactions have been mixed. Some fans have questioned the source of her funds, suggesting that others should be given the opportunity to attend such events. On the other hand, supporters like Tshepomoon1 have stepped forward to defend her, asserting that the negative comments will only result in more blessings for Mama Joy.

Social Issues South Africa Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

