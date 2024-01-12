Malvern Winter Classic Returns: High School Hockey Event Makes a Comeback

The Malvern Winter Classic, a cherished outdoor high school hockey event in Toronto, is set to make a triumphant return after a four-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and other unforeseen challenges. The event, which has been a staple in the local hockey community, is scheduled for January 12, 2024, at the Kew Gardens outdoor ice rink.

Triple Header Showdown

The day’s festivities will feature three thrilling matches, each showcasing the prowess of Malvern Collegiate’s hockey teams. The first match, scheduled for noon, will see the Malvern Collegiate Varsity girls’ team, two-time defending city champions, square off against Northern Secondary School. Local hockey enthusiasts can look forward to a dynamic game as these formidable teams clash on the ice.

Following closely at 1:30 p.m., the Malvern Collegiate Junior boys’ team, also decorated city champions, will take on Northern Secondary School. The day’s events will reach a fever pitch as the Malvern Collegiate Senior boys’ team matches up against the Selwyn House Gryphons from Montreal at 3 p.m.

Celebration of Local Hockey

The Malvern Winter Classic is more than just a series of high school hockey games. It is a significant event in the local sports calendar that celebrates the talent, dedication, and spirit of young athletes. The event draws in local hockey fans and alumni of Malvern Collegiate, fostering a sense of community and shared excitement. This year’s event promises to be a day filled with nail-biting matches, sportsmanship, and the sheer joy of hockey.

Located west of Lee Avenue at the southern end of Kew Gardens park, the outdoor ice rink will serve as the stage for these exhilarating contests. Whether you’re a die-hard hockey fan, a Malvern Collegiate alumnus, or a community member looking to enjoy a day of outdoor winter fun, the Malvern Winter Classic is an event not to be missed.