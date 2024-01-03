en English
Maltese Graduate’s Elite Athlete Well-being Study Earns High Recognition

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
Recent graduate Dino Zammit, a native of Malta, has made his mark in the world of sports management with a compelling study on the well-being of elite athletes. His journey, marked by rigorous academic pursuit and a keen interest in sports, led him to the University of Hertfordshire in England where he earned a degree in business and sports management.

From Malta to England: A Journey Fueled by Scholarship

Zammit’s academic expedition to England was made possible thanks to the Malta Sports Scholarship Scheme. Sponsored by the Maltese government, this initiative is aimed at advancing the skills and knowledge of Maltese athletes, coaches, and sports professionals through specialized education or training opportunities. Zammit, an exemplar recipient of this scholarship, embodies the drive, passion, and dedication the scheme intends to foster.

Breaking Ground with Elite Athlete Well-being Research

As part of his degree, Zammit delved into a topic of growing importance in sports management: the well-being of elite athletes. His thesis emerged as a detailed case study on water polo athletes, exploring their mental and physical well-being in the run-up to international competitions. Zammit’s research wasn’t merely an academic exercise — it was a deep dive into the pressures that elite athletes face and how they manage their well-being under such circumstances.

Acknowledgement from the University and Beyond

The quality of Zammit’s research did not go unnoticed. The University of Hertfordshire acknowledged his work as being of high quality, a testament to his meticulous academic prowess. The highlight of his research was the inclusion of interviews with five Olympic medallists, providing a firsthand insight into the lives of these elite athletes. This accomplishment not only underscores the quality of his research but also demonstrates the potential impact of his findings on the understanding of athlete well-being in the world of sports management.

Education Malta Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

