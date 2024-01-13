en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malta

Maltese Football Mourns the Loss of Former National Coach Tony Formosa

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
Maltese Football Mourns the Loss of Former National Coach Tony Formosa

The Maltese football scene has been plunged into mourning following the demise of Tony Formosa, a towering figure in Malta’s soccer history, who has passed away at the age of 86. His passing marks a poignant moment of reflection and appreciation for a man whose dedication to the sport made a significant impact on Maltese football.

A Storied Career in Maltese Football

Formosa’s involvement in Maltese football was profound. His coaching career was marked by significant milestones, including leading the Malta national team during a brief stint in 1966 and again from 1971 to 1972. His leadership saw the Maltese side secure a remarkable 1-0 victory over Libya in 1966, a feat that remains etched in the annals of Malta’s football history.

A Memorable Encounter at Wembley

Undoubtedly, one of Formosa’s most enduring achievements was steering the Maltese side at the iconic Wembley Stadium for a European Championship qualifier against England. This momentous occasion reflected Formosa’s ability to inspire his team to rise to the occasion, regardless of the magnitude of the challenge.

Post-Retirement Contributions

Formosa’s contributions to the sport extended beyond his coaching career. After hanging up his coaching boots, he served as the Head of Sports within the Ministry of Youth and Culture, continuing to shape the trajectory of Maltese football. His influence in the football community was far-reaching and will be remembered fondly.

The Malta Football Association has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Formosa, acknowledging him as a decorated sports personality whose contributions to football have left an indelible impact on the sport in Malta.

0
Malta Obituary Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Malta

See more
49 mins ago
Gas Heater Explosion Causes Stir in Imsida Neighborhood
On a typically serene Saturday afternoon in Imsida, the tranquillity was shattered by the abrupt explosion of a gas heater. The incident took place at approximately 4:40 pm on Triq Ta’ Xmiexi, a usually quiet street in Imsida. The explosion reverberated through the neighbourhood, alarming the residents and prompting an immediate police response. The Explosion
Gas Heater Explosion Causes Stir in Imsida Neighborhood
Second Murder of 2024 Shakes Malta: Colombian Woman Found Dead in Sliema
8 hours ago
Second Murder of 2024 Shakes Malta: Colombian Woman Found Dead in Sliema
Malta's Nationalist Party Fails to Submit Donation Reports and Accounts for Two Years
9 hours ago
Malta's Nationalist Party Fails to Submit Donation Reports and Accounts for Two Years
Franco Debono's Potential Return to Politics Backed by PN's Roberta Bonello Felice
5 hours ago
Franco Debono's Potential Return to Politics Backed by PN's Roberta Bonello Felice
Swift Response: Man Arrested Over Series of Snatch-and-Grab Thefts in Fgura
6 hours ago
Swift Response: Man Arrested Over Series of Snatch-and-Grab Thefts in Fgura
Oversized St. Julian's Structure Faces Sanctioning Despite Revoked Permit
6 hours ago
Oversized St. Julian's Structure Faces Sanctioning Despite Revoked Permit
Latest Headlines
World News
Mixed Outcomes in High School Boys Basketball Games
6 seconds
Mixed Outcomes in High School Boys Basketball Games
Mike Vrabel: A Potential Game-Changer for The Carolina Panthers
10 seconds
Mike Vrabel: A Potential Game-Changer for The Carolina Panthers
Wehrlein Claims Pole Position for Inaugural Race of Formula E's Season 10
13 seconds
Wehrlein Claims Pole Position for Inaugural Race of Formula E's Season 10
Clubhouse Pass Season 7 for PGA Tour 2K23: A Treasure Trove of New Challenges and Rewards
24 seconds
Clubhouse Pass Season 7 for PGA Tour 2K23: A Treasure Trove of New Challenges and Rewards
Highland Council Members Face Ethical Complaints Amidst Rising Tensions
31 seconds
Highland Council Members Face Ethical Complaints Amidst Rising Tensions
Caleb Martin's Comeback Fuels Miami Heat's Victory Over Orlando Magic
58 seconds
Caleb Martin's Comeback Fuels Miami Heat's Victory Over Orlando Magic
Navigating Diplomatic Tensions: An Insight into India-Maldives Relations
1 min
Navigating Diplomatic Tensions: An Insight into India-Maldives Relations
Indian Women's Hockey Team Falters against USA in FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Opener
1 min
Indian Women's Hockey Team Falters against USA in FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Opener
Old Crescent Triumphs Over UL Bohemian in Division 2A of All-Ireland League
1 min
Old Crescent Triumphs Over UL Bohemian in Division 2A of All-Ireland League
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
10 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app