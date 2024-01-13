Maltese Football Mourns the Loss of Former National Coach Tony Formosa

The Maltese football scene has been plunged into mourning following the demise of Tony Formosa, a towering figure in Malta’s soccer history, who has passed away at the age of 86. His passing marks a poignant moment of reflection and appreciation for a man whose dedication to the sport made a significant impact on Maltese football.

A Storied Career in Maltese Football

Formosa’s involvement in Maltese football was profound. His coaching career was marked by significant milestones, including leading the Malta national team during a brief stint in 1966 and again from 1971 to 1972. His leadership saw the Maltese side secure a remarkable 1-0 victory over Libya in 1966, a feat that remains etched in the annals of Malta’s football history.

A Memorable Encounter at Wembley

Undoubtedly, one of Formosa’s most enduring achievements was steering the Maltese side at the iconic Wembley Stadium for a European Championship qualifier against England. This momentous occasion reflected Formosa’s ability to inspire his team to rise to the occasion, regardless of the magnitude of the challenge.

Post-Retirement Contributions

Formosa’s contributions to the sport extended beyond his coaching career. After hanging up his coaching boots, he served as the Head of Sports within the Ministry of Youth and Culture, continuing to shape the trajectory of Maltese football. His influence in the football community was far-reaching and will be remembered fondly.

The Malta Football Association has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Formosa, acknowledging him as a decorated sports personality whose contributions to football have left an indelible impact on the sport in Malta.