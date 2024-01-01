Maltese Athletes Shine on International Stage in 2023

In the year 2023, a series of illustrious achievements have been inked in the annals of Maltese sports history. The athletes who have brought laurels to their country are a trio of high achievers — Tenishia Thornton, a weightlifter; Jordan Gusman, a long-distance runner; and Francesca Curmi, a tennis player. Their accomplishments in their respective disciplines have echoed across the international sports stage, earning admiration and accolades in their wake.

Malta Weightlifting Association’s Medal Haul

One organization that has particularly ridden the wave of success this year is the Malta Weightlifting Association. The Association has had an extraordinary run in various international competitions, amassing a total of 40 medals. This impressive tally is a testament to the grit, perseverance, and skill of the Maltese weightlifters who have been relentless in their pursuit of excellence.

Tenishia Thornton: The Rising Star

Among the constellation of stars shining bright in the Maltese sports sky, Tenishia Thornton stands out. Thornton’s performance in weightlifting has been nothing short of phenomenal. She has single-handedly brought home eight medals, adorning the Maltese flag with her victories. Her crowning achievement was a gold medal in the junior 59kg category at the Commonwealth Championships, held in Delhi, India. Not content with just one medal, Thornton added a silver to her accolades in the senior class at the same event.

Reflecting on Maltese Sports’ Success

These accomplishments underscore the growth and success of Maltese athletes and sports associations in various disciplines over the past year. The feats of Thornton, Gusman, and Curmi are not just personal victories, but a testament to the potential and prowess of Maltese sports. Their achievements serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for budding athletes in Malta, encouraging them to dream big and strive hard.