en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Malta’s Pool Players Triumph on the International Stage

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:48 am EST
Malta’s Pool Players Triumph on the International Stage

On the vibrant island of Malta, the game of pool is no longer a mere pastime—it’s a sphere of competitive triumph. This year, Malta’s pool players have showcased their prowess on the international stage, claiming significant victories and carving their names in the annals of pool history.

Clayton Castaldi: A New World Champion

In a tense, nail-biting finale, Malta’s Clayton Castaldi emerged victorious in the World Championship held in Morocco. Facing his English counterpart Josh Kane in the singles tournament final, Castaldi had a mountainous task ahead—aiming to be the first Maltese player to lift the world title in the singles competition. Clayton Castaldi did not disappoint, demonstrating unmatched skill and tenacity to triumph 11-9 in a thrilling final. His victory marked a historic moment for Malta, rewriting the nation’s pool history.

Malta’s European Triumph

In addition to Castaldi’s world championship success, the Malta Pool Association started the year on a high note, clinching three titles at the European Championships hosted on their home turf. The Men’s B team, consisting of Tony Drago, Scott Muscat, Troy Zammit, Darren Schembri, Warren Falzon, and Ryan Falzon, showcased exceptional skill and teamwork as they navigated their way to the championship match.

The Road to Victory

On their path to glory, the Men’s B team faced formidable opponents. They defeated France B with a score of 8-6 in the semi-finals—a testament to their grit and determination. In the championship match, they once again demonstrated their mettle, narrowly emerging victorious against Ireland with an identical score, securing their European title. This victory underscores the growing prowess of Malta’s pool players, who continue to make their mark in international competitions.

0
Europe Malta Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Middle East Tensions Spike European Gas Futures Amid Trade Route Concerns

By Ebenezer Mensah

Lithuanian Customs Probes into Possible Sanctions Evasion in Fertiliser Trade with Uzbekistan

By Nimrah Khatoon

Italy's 10-Year Bond Yield Records Decade-High Drop Amid ECB Rate Cut Speculations

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Spanish Inflation Holds Steady: Implications on Euro-Zone Financial Stability

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Wave of Attacks Sweeps Across Ukraine Amid Escalating Conflict ...
@Europe · 57 mins
Wave of Attacks Sweeps Across Ukraine Amid Escalating Conflict ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Avalanche in French Alps Claims Lives of British Mother and Son

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Avalanche in French Alps Claims Lives of British Mother and Son
European Stocks Close 2023 with Impressive Gains, Defying Economic Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

European Stocks Close 2023 with Impressive Gains, Defying Economic Challenges
Western Economies Show Resilience Amid Inflation and Cost of Living Crisis

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Western Economies Show Resilience Amid Inflation and Cost of Living Crisis
Swedish Scientists Explore Psychedelics for Insights into Consciousness

By Safak Costu

Swedish Scientists Explore Psychedelics for Insights into Consciousness
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
54 seconds
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
2 mins
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
2 mins
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
6 mins
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
7 mins
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
8 mins
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
9 mins
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
11 mins
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
12 mins
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app