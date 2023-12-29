Malta’s Pool Players Triumph on the International Stage

On the vibrant island of Malta, the game of pool is no longer a mere pastime—it’s a sphere of competitive triumph. This year, Malta’s pool players have showcased their prowess on the international stage, claiming significant victories and carving their names in the annals of pool history.

Clayton Castaldi: A New World Champion

In a tense, nail-biting finale, Malta’s Clayton Castaldi emerged victorious in the World Championship held in Morocco. Facing his English counterpart Josh Kane in the singles tournament final, Castaldi had a mountainous task ahead—aiming to be the first Maltese player to lift the world title in the singles competition. Clayton Castaldi did not disappoint, demonstrating unmatched skill and tenacity to triumph 11-9 in a thrilling final. His victory marked a historic moment for Malta, rewriting the nation’s pool history.

Malta’s European Triumph

In addition to Castaldi’s world championship success, the Malta Pool Association started the year on a high note, clinching three titles at the European Championships hosted on their home turf. The Men’s B team, consisting of Tony Drago, Scott Muscat, Troy Zammit, Darren Schembri, Warren Falzon, and Ryan Falzon, showcased exceptional skill and teamwork as they navigated their way to the championship match.

The Road to Victory

On their path to glory, the Men’s B team faced formidable opponents. They defeated France B with a score of 8-6 in the semi-finals—a testament to their grit and determination. In the championship match, they once again demonstrated their mettle, narrowly emerging victorious against Ireland with an identical score, securing their European title. This victory underscores the growing prowess of Malta’s pool players, who continue to make their mark in international competitions.