Maloof Family Partially Divests from Golden Knights, Eyes Future Sports Ventures

The Maloof family, recognized for their significant influence in Las Vegas, have partially divested from the city's National Hockey League (NHL) team, the Golden Knights. The four Maloof brothers, George, Gavin, Joe, and Phil, have sold their shares to the team's majority owner, Bill Foley. However, their sister, Adrienne Maloof, will continue to hold her position as a limited partner in the franchise.

Maloof Family's Investment in Golden Knights

Historically, the Maloofs had owned a 15 percent stake in the Golden Knights. Their involvement with the team began with its inception, fuelled by the ambition to introduce a new sports entity to Las Vegas. Their commitment was clearly evident when the brothers attended the clinching Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final victory over the Panthers, a remarkable milestone in their association with the 2017 NHL expansion franchise.

Key Meeting: A Turning Point

Reflecting on the origins of the team, the Maloof brothers highlighted a crucial meeting in New York with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. This rendezvous transpired after they sold their stake in the Sacramento Kings and was instrumental in securing an NHL team for Las Vegas.

Looking Forward: New Endeavours

Following the sale of their stake in the Golden Knights, George Maloof ruminated on their journey. Winning the Stanley Cup, he noted, signified a full circle of the family's involvement and hinted at a time for new ventures. While specific plans remain undetermined, George Maloof confirmed the family's continued interest in exploring sports-related ventures in Las Vegas, underscoring their dedication to contributing to the community. The family's commitment towards Las Vegas remains robust, with future projects projected to be community-focused.