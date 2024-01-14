en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Boxing & MMA

Malik Titus Triumphs Over Joey Dawejko in Atlantic City Boxing Event

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:34 pm EST
Malik Titus Triumphs Over Joey Dawejko in Atlantic City Boxing Event

In the heart of the boxing world, at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the canvas echoed with the fury of a high-stakes bout. The main event of the night showcased the remarkable prowess of Malik “The Ring King” Titus as he squared off against Joey “The Tank” Dawejko in an eight-round heavyweight clash that ended in a unanimous decision.

Titus Triumphs Over Dawejko

Titus, flaunting a record of 10-1, with 9 KOs to his name, stepped into the ring with a determination that manifested through the course of the match. With an effective jab, he maintained the distance, controlling the fight and thwarting Dawejko’s attempts to close in. The match concluded with Titus emerging victorious, ending Dawejko’s six-fight winning streak and bringing his record to 27-11-4 with 15 KOs. The judges scored the bout 78-74, 78-74, and 79-73 in favor of Titus, testament to the 6’5″ Titus’ successful strategy and execution.

Other Matches of the Night

The event wasn’t just about the headline match. The boxing card featured several other matches, each filled with its own share of adrenaline and action. Rashad Bogar claimed victory in a split decision over Fernando Bunch in the super lightweight category, while Antonio Dunton El Jr secured a win against Devin Gantt in a six-round featherweight match. The audience witnessed a knockout victory by Francisco Rodriguez over Joseph Cole in the first round of their lightweight fight. In the super bantamweight division, Miguel Roman emerged victorious by technical knockout in the third round against Hector Becerra.

Winners in the Middleweight Class

Saud Clark claimed a four-round win over Henry Mendez in the middleweight class, adding another feather to his cap. Not to be outdone, William Briscoe also recorded a first-round knockout against Alvin Davis in another middleweight bout, ending the night on a high note.

0
Boxing & MMA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Boxing & MMA

See more
11 mins ago
Christian Mbilli Dominates Rohan Murdock, Eyes on Canelo Alvarez
In the boxing ring of Quebec City, Canada, Christian Mbilli, the super middleweight contender, clinched a defining victory over Rohan Murdock. The bout ended in the sixth round when Murdock’s corner decided to put a stop to the ongoing onslaught. Mbilli, who holds the No. 2 spot on The Ring’s super middleweight category, was relentless
Christian Mbilli Dominates Rohan Murdock, Eyes on Canelo Alvarez
Convicted Cricket Agent Mazhar Majeed's Significant Role in Professional Boxing Unveiled
7 hours ago
Convicted Cricket Agent Mazhar Majeed's Significant Role in Professional Boxing Unveiled
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
11 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
2 hours ago
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
Matchroom Boxing in Legal Feud Over Buatsi's Contract; Hearn Doubts Ngannou's Boxing Prospects
3 hours ago
Matchroom Boxing in Legal Feud Over Buatsi's Contract; Hearn Doubts Ngannou's Boxing Prospects
Fundora vs Bohachuk: A High-Stakes Battle for the WBC Interim 154-Pound Title
3 hours ago
Fundora vs Bohachuk: A High-Stakes Battle for the WBC Interim 154-Pound Title
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan's Election Countdown: Manifestos, Resource Allocation, and Constitutional Challenges
9 seconds
Pakistan's Election Countdown: Manifestos, Resource Allocation, and Constitutional Challenges
Madhya Pradesh Triumphs at Inaugural Beach Games 2024 in Diu
48 seconds
Madhya Pradesh Triumphs at Inaugural Beach Games 2024 in Diu
Mogul Embassy to Defend Titles Against Bullet Club Gold on AEW Dynamite
54 seconds
Mogul Embassy to Defend Titles Against Bullet Club Gold on AEW Dynamite
Palestinian Soccer Team: A Debut Amidst Adversity
1 min
Palestinian Soccer Team: A Debut Amidst Adversity
Ice Hockey Thriller: Home Team Stages Dramatic Comeback from 2-1 Deficit
1 min
Ice Hockey Thriller: Home Team Stages Dramatic Comeback from 2-1 Deficit
San Diego Leads Pepperdine at Halftime in Key West Coast Match
1 min
San Diego Leads Pepperdine at Halftime in Key West Coast Match
Uncertainty Surrounds Australian Cricket Selection Process
2 mins
Uncertainty Surrounds Australian Cricket Selection Process
Danielle Laidley Backs West Coast Eagles for Comeback in the AFL
3 mins
Danielle Laidley Backs West Coast Eagles for Comeback in the AFL
Houston Texans Stage Remarkable Comeback with First Playoff Win Since 2019
3 mins
Houston Texans Stage Remarkable Comeback with First Playoff Win Since 2019
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
4 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
20 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
33 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
38 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
42 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app