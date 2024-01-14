Malik Titus Triumphs Over Joey Dawejko in Atlantic City Boxing Event

In the heart of the boxing world, at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the canvas echoed with the fury of a high-stakes bout. The main event of the night showcased the remarkable prowess of Malik “The Ring King” Titus as he squared off against Joey “The Tank” Dawejko in an eight-round heavyweight clash that ended in a unanimous decision.

Titus Triumphs Over Dawejko

Titus, flaunting a record of 10-1, with 9 KOs to his name, stepped into the ring with a determination that manifested through the course of the match. With an effective jab, he maintained the distance, controlling the fight and thwarting Dawejko’s attempts to close in. The match concluded with Titus emerging victorious, ending Dawejko’s six-fight winning streak and bringing his record to 27-11-4 with 15 KOs. The judges scored the bout 78-74, 78-74, and 79-73 in favor of Titus, testament to the 6’5″ Titus’ successful strategy and execution.

Other Matches of the Night

The event wasn’t just about the headline match. The boxing card featured several other matches, each filled with its own share of adrenaline and action. Rashad Bogar claimed victory in a split decision over Fernando Bunch in the super lightweight category, while Antonio Dunton El Jr secured a win against Devin Gantt in a six-round featherweight match. The audience witnessed a knockout victory by Francisco Rodriguez over Joseph Cole in the first round of their lightweight fight. In the super bantamweight division, Miguel Roman emerged victorious by technical knockout in the third round against Hector Becerra.

Winners in the Middleweight Class

Saud Clark claimed a four-round win over Henry Mendez in the middleweight class, adding another feather to his cap. Not to be outdone, William Briscoe also recorded a first-round knockout against Alvin Davis in another middleweight bout, ending the night on a high note.