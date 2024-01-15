en English
Sports

Malik Hall’s Turnaround: From Zero to Hero for Michigan State Basketball

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:25 am EST
Malik Hall’s Turnaround: From Zero to Hero for Michigan State Basketball

Michigan State basketball player, Malik Hall, has emerged from a disappointing performance against Northwestern to be one of the team’s standout performers in the following games. This turnaround was fueled by Hall’s decision to not dwell on the less than stellar game, but to focus on future improvements, an advice given to him by Spartans video coordinator Austin Thornton.

A Rebound from the Shadows

Following the Northwestern game where he scored zero points, Hall has been on a scoring spree. Over the next two games, he shot efficiently, netting 29 points, and displaying a marked improvement in his overall game. His 15-point contribution was a turning point in Michigan State’s recent game against Rutgers, helping to end a two-game losing streak.

Praise from the Coach

Coach Tom Izzo has commended Hall’s aggression and performance, emphasizing the importance of his consistency for the team’s success. Hall’s scoring has seen fluctuations throughout his career, but he is currently averaging double figures, a significant improvement. Not only has he improved his rebounding, but he has also reduced turnovers, crucial contributions to Michigan State’s basketball team.

An Impressive Game against Rutgers

In the game against Rutgers, Hall made a significant impact contributing to a 73-55 win for Michigan State. He scored 15 points, with a couple of transition baskets and 3-pointers, while also making strong defensive plays. The team’s tight defense and Rutgers’ poor shooting were other key factors in the victory. The game also saw a heartwarming moment when Steven Izzo, son of Spartans head coach Tom Izzo, scored his first points in 43 previous games played, drawing a foul and converting a free throw.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

