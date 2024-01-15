Malik Hall’s Turnaround: From Zero to Hero for Michigan State Basketball

Michigan State basketball player, Malik Hall, has emerged from a disappointing performance against Northwestern to be one of the team’s standout performers in the following games. This turnaround was fueled by Hall’s decision to not dwell on the less than stellar game, but to focus on future improvements, an advice given to him by Spartans video coordinator Austin Thornton.

A Rebound from the Shadows

Following the Northwestern game where he scored zero points, Hall has been on a scoring spree. Over the next two games, he shot efficiently, netting 29 points, and displaying a marked improvement in his overall game. His 15-point contribution was a turning point in Michigan State’s recent game against Rutgers, helping to end a two-game losing streak.

Praise from the Coach

Coach Tom Izzo has commended Hall’s aggression and performance, emphasizing the importance of his consistency for the team’s success. Hall’s scoring has seen fluctuations throughout his career, but he is currently averaging double figures, a significant improvement. Not only has he improved his rebounding, but he has also reduced turnovers, crucial contributions to Michigan State’s basketball team.

An Impressive Game against Rutgers

In the game against Rutgers, Hall made a significant impact contributing to a 73-55 win for Michigan State. He scored 15 points, with a couple of transition baskets and 3-pointers, while also making strong defensive plays. The team’s tight defense and Rutgers’ poor shooting were other key factors in the victory. The game also saw a heartwarming moment when Steven Izzo, son of Spartans head coach Tom Izzo, scored his first points in 43 previous games played, drawing a foul and converting a free throw.