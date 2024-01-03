en English
Africa

Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
In an intriguing turn of events, the Mali national football team has unveiled its 27-man squad for the forthcoming African Cup of Nations. The roster features two uncapped players, Boubacar Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sirine Doucoure from Lorient. This decision comes in the wake of injuries to key players, necessitating a reshuffling of the squad.

Uncharted Territory for Traore and Doucoure

Traore, a former player for Mali’s junior teams, made his mark at Wolves after a successful loan period from Metz. He was a pivotal part of the team that clinched the African under-20 championship in 2019. Doucoure, despite limited playtime this season, boasting only one goal in Ligue 1, has also earned his call-up.

Injury Forces Squad Adjustments

Mali’s coach, Eric Chelle, had to maneuver this selection process due to injuries to several players. Among those sidelined are Cheick Doucoure of Crystal Palace, El Bilal Toure of Atalanta, Ibrahima Kone, Massadio Haidara from Racing Lens, and Moussa Djenepo, who recently moved from Southampton to Standard Liege. This reshuffling offers an opportunity for new faces to shine on the international stage.

Looking Ahead: The African Cup of Nations

Before plunging into their Group E matches against South Africa, Tunisia, and Namibia, Mali will play a friendly against Guinea-Bissau. The team boasts players from various international clubs, encompassing a range of leagues like Tottenham Hotspur, Monaco, Salernitana, and RB Leipzig. The stakes are high, and the world is watching as Mali steps into the limelight of the African Cup of Nations.

Africa Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

