Malaysia's Harith Haiqal Joins National Team for World Cup Qualifiers Amid Selangor Camp

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Under-23 team centreback Harith Haiqal Adam Afkar received an unexpected call to join the national team for the upcoming World Cup 2026-Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers, a pivotal moment as he prepared to depart for Selangor's training camp in Thailand. The 21-year-old, a product of Akademi Mokhtar Dahari, expressed his excitement for this new chapter in his career, marking his first senior team call-up under coach Kim Pan-gon's guidance.

From Youth to National Pride

Harith's journey from the Akademi Mokhtar Dahari to Selangor's squad has been marked by significant progress, culminating in his selection for the national team. Despite being utilized in a rotational capacity last season, his defensive prowess caught the eye of many, including the national team's coaching staff. Harith's anticipation to learn from seasoned defenders in the national squad underscores his commitment to growth and excellence in his budding career.

Adapting to Changes

The departure of Tan Cheng Hoe from Selangor to Thai league team Police Tero presents a new challenge for Harith and his teammates. As the team adjusts to life under interim coach Nidzam Jamil in Bangkok, Harith reflects on the impact Cheng Hoe had on his development and the team's success. Despite these changes, the spirit within the Selangor camp remains high, with aspirations for another commendable season ahead.

Looking Ahead

Harith's inclusion in the national team for the crucial matches against Oman signals a significant step in his career. With the support of his teammates and the guidance of experienced players and the coaching staff, Harith is poised to make a substantial impact. His story is a testament to the opportunities that arise with hard work and dedication, serving as an inspiration to young athletes nationwide.