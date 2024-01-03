en English
Malaysia

Malaysian Open 2023: Viktor Axelsen Faces Stiff Competition Amidst Rising Stars

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
Malaysian Open 2023: Viktor Axelsen Faces Stiff Competition Amidst Rising Stars

The forthcoming 2023 Malaysian Open, set to occur at the Axiata Arena from January 9 to 14, is expected to be a substantial battleground in men’s singles badminton. The event’s reigning champion and present world No. 1, Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, who ascended to victory in the previous tournament by losing just one game, may encounter substantial obstacles this year. According to former international Datuk Rashid Sidek, Axelsen’s performance has been hindered by a demanding schedule and injuries. Additionally, the emergence of budding talents has redefined the dynamics of the men’s singles.

Competitors to Watch

Players including China’s Li Shifeng and Shi Yuqi, Thailand’s world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Japan’s Kodai Naraoka, India’s H.S. Prannoy, and Indonesians Jonatan Christie and Anthony Ginting are identified as potential challengers. Rashid also cites Malaysian players Lee Zii Jia and Ng Tze Yong, who could exploit local backing to excel. The Olympic qualifying race is heating up, and competition is predicted to be rigorous, opening the possibility of a new Malaysian Open victor.

First Round Challenge

In the first round, Axelsen is set to compete against Singapore’s former world champion Loh Kean Yew, while Malaysians Zii Jia and Tze Yong also face formidable opponents in their introductory matches. The results of these initial matches could significantly shape the trajectory of the tournament, setting the stage for an intense and unpredictable competition.

Perseverance Pays Off

In another uplifting narrative, Haikal Nazri, a rising men’s doubles player, disclosed that he considered leaving the national team after remaining partnerless for an extended period. However, his tenacity bore fruit when he formed a successful pair with Choong Hon Jian, propelling them to reach three finals and emerge victorious in two at the Guwahati Masters Super 100 and Syed Modi International Super 300. They concluded the year at No. 52 in the rankings, demonstrating that perseverance in the face of adversity can lead to unexpected rewards.

Malaysia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

