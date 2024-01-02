en English
Malaysia

Malaysia Eyes First Olympic Gold in Paris 2024: Prospects and Preparations

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Malaysia Eyes First Olympic Gold in Paris 2024: Prospects and Preparations

Malaysia, a nation that has participated in the Olympics since 1956, stands on the brink of making history, with high expectations pinned on track cyclist Azizulhasni Awang and badminton men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik to secure its first Olympic gold medal at the forthcoming Paris Olympic Games.

Training for Triumph

Azizulhasni, a seasoned athlete who previously captured a silver medal in Tokyo and a bronze in Rio de Janeiro, is now training fervently in Melbourne, his sights set on the elusive gold. Similarly, the badminton duo, fresh off their bronze medal win in Tokyo and subsequent world championship title, are deemed strong contenders for the top spot on the podium.

Medal Hopes and Prospects

Despite acknowledging that Malaysia’s medal prospects are relatively limited, Chef de mission Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin remains hopeful about the athletes’ chances. Five Malaysian athletes, including archer Ariana Nur Dania Zairi, cyclist Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir, sailor Nur Shazrin Latif, diver Bertrand Rhodict, and shooter Johnathan Wong, have already secured their places in the Paris Olympics. With significant events for shooters, divers, and track cyclists on the horizon, more athletes are expected to qualify in the coming months.

Preparation and Support

In an effort to ensure optimal performance, Hamidin plans to meet with qualified athletes to assess their needs, even those not included in the Road to Gold programme. Meanwhile, Malaysia’s national broadcaster RTM is in the midst of negotiating broadcasting rights for the 2024 Paris Olympics, reinforcing the nation’s support for its athletes. The Paris Olympics are scheduled from July 26 to August 11, setting the stage for a potential historic moment for Malaysia.

Apart from the Olympics, national men’s singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong is aiming to break into the top 10 players this season and secure a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Currently ranked 13th in the Race to Paris, he is strategizing with his coach for the upcoming 2024 Malaysia Open, with the goal to enhance his performance and advance in the tournament.

Malaysia Olympics Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

