Malawian Boxers Defeated in New Year’s Day Bouts in Tanzania

In the world of boxing, New Year’s Day was a time for reflection and recalibration for Malawian pugilists as they faced defeat on Tanzanian soil. The non-title bouts, held in Tanga, Tanzania, saw Malawian boxers Limbani Lano and Wilson Masamba succumb to Tanzanian opponents. The event was a part of the Mafia Boxing Promotion showcase at the Mkwakwani Stadium.

Malawian Boxers Taste Defeat

Limbani Lano lost to Abdallah Paziwapazi by unanimous decision following a grueling match. His compatriot, Wilson Masamba, retired in the fifth round against Richard Mtagi, unable to continue the fight. This series of losses includes a recent defeat of another Malawian boxer, Israel Kam’mwamba, for the African Boxing Union title.

Controversy Surrounds Defeats

The outcomes were not without controversy. Lano asserted that he was at a disadvantage due to biased judging, while Masamba argued that his opponent’s weight played a detrimental role in his performance. The legitimacy of these claims remains a topic of heated debate within the boxing community.

Reaction and Future Implications

In response to the losses, Mike Chimaliza of New Dawn Boxing Promotion suggested Lano prove his skill domestically before seeking international bouts. He also questioned if Masamba might be past his prime, a sentiment echoed by retired boxer Philemon Nkhakamila Banda, who criticized the boxers’ rush for international fights without proper preparation.

In response to the recent defeats, the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board (MPBCB) has announced stricter standards for clearing boxers for international matches. Vice-General Secretary Gibson Chisale expressed dissatisfaction with the current performance of Malawian boxers, signaling a potential shift in the nation’s boxing strategy going forward.