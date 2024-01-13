en English
Malawi

Malawi Sport Awards 2023: K120 Million Needed for Successful Execution

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:04 am EST
Malawi Sport Awards 2023: K120 Million Needed for Successful Execution

In a recent announcement, the Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) has revealed its financial blueprint for the upcoming 2023 Malawi Sport Awards. The council has stated the need for a budget of approximately K120 million to successfully host this national-level sporting event. Scheduled for February 16th, 2024, the grand ceremony will take place at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

Recognizing Sporting Excellence

The Malawi Sport Awards, established in 2017 by the Malawi government, serves as a national platform to honor and celebrate the outstanding contributions of athletes, sports administrators, and institutions to the development of sports in the country. The event acknowledges the achievements and efforts of these individuals and groups, thereby motivating and inspiring others within various sports disciplines.

Details of the 2023 Malawi Sport Awards

Dr Lazarus Chakwera, the country’s leader, is set to grace this year’s edition of the Malawi Sport Awards as the guest of honor. The event will feature 17 competing categories, with winners in each category receiving cash prizes. The allocation of cash rewards further emphasizes the recognition and esteem associated with these awards.

Importance of Fund Allocation

The projected budget of K120 million underlines the financial planning and allocation necessary for the successful execution of national sporting events such as this. The funds will ensure that the event meets the expected standards of prestige, recognition, and motivation that come with national sports awards, thereby affirming the significance of financial support in promoting sports excellence in Malawi.

Malawi Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

