Malawi

Malawi National Netball Team’s Coach Dilemma and TheDailyTimes’ New e-Paper Solution

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:17 am EST
Malawi National Netball Team’s Coach Dilemma and TheDailyTimes’ New e-Paper Solution

In a surprising turn of events, the Malawi National Netball Team finds itself without a coach as it faces the looming test series against South Africa. The absence of a guiding figure presents a considerable hurdle for the team, as they strive to shine in the forthcoming face-off next month.

Football Association of Malawi Receives Aid

Fleetwood Haiya, President of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), unveiled details of a substantial financial aid package from FIFA and CAF. Tallying to a hefty 8 million, this assistance is set to bring considerable benefits to the Malawi football community over the next four years. In an extraordinary demonstration of commitment, Haiya has chosen to renounce his personal entitlement of 25,000 from FIFA, prioritizing the organization’s needs over individual gain.

TheDailyTimes Advocates for e-Paper Solution

Simultaneously, TheDailyTimes has launched its e-Paper Solutions, offering readers a fresh avenue to access stories. The publication underscores the convenience of their e-Paper and encourages readers to subscribe by making offline payments. The subscription cost per copy per day stands at K1000 – a price that promises the dissemination of quality content at the reader’s fingertips. For those interested in custom subscription plans, representatives Kondwani Nyangulu, Joseph Mumbwa, and Joseph Kumpembedza are available for further discussion and inquiries.

Malawi Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

